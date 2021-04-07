Little Free Library Opens at Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - More than two dozen residents turned out Tuesday morning for the installation of the first Little Free Library kit installed at the Municipal Yacht Harbor.

Former Mayor Randi LeGrice, who is vice president of the Friends of the Atlantic Highlands Library spoke during the dedication and explained the program, part of the Friend’s celebration of National Library Week.

PHOTO: Harbor Master Lou Fligor & Harbor Commissioner Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner. Photo credit: Randi and Steve LeGrice

Located next to the Senior Center Building, the miniature bookcase is part of the Little Free Library, a non-profit organization and the world’s biggest book sharing program with more than 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in 80 countries.

With a motto of “Take a book, Share a book”, the mission is to create communities of readers by sharing books.

After purchasing the kit, Friends of the Library member Ken Grasso volunteered to oversee the project. He and an anonymous volunteer constructed, painted, and installed the Little Free Library stand in a planter box they built. Soil for the planter box was donated by Jaspan’s Hardware, and flowers were donated and planted by MS. LeGrice.

As a Registered Little Free Library, this location will be marked on the world map found on the organization’s website: www.littlefreelibrary.org.

PHOTO: Book illustrator Morgan Spicer, an Atlantic Highlands resident, donated two signed copies of her book, "An Armadillo on My Pillow". Photo credit: Randi and Steve LeGrice



The idea to participate in the national program has been discussed at several meetings of the Friends group, and the group secured permission from the Harbor Commission to set up the library box.

The first Little Free Library was installed by a Third Ave resident years ago; however its location does not appear on the official map. A recent Library was installed by another resident on East Washington near the south entrance to the Lenape Woods. Both it and the Friends of the Library box appear on the location map at: www.littlefreelibrary.org

The Friends of the Atlantic Highlands Library are the stewards, and will share re stocking and maintaining it. All of visitors at this week’s ceremony at the Yacht Harbor brought books to donate, giving the new program a good start. As more are needed, the Friends will publicize that need on media, but members also noted the concept of a Little Free Library is share a book, take a book.