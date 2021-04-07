AH Considers Parking Along Ocean Boulevard

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The Atlantic Highlands Mayor and Council will hold a workshop meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, to entertain discussion on the milling and paving of Ocean Blvd.

The workshop will be the first item on the agenda for the borough’s regular meeting scheduled for that evening..

Cost of the milling and paving is estimated to be more than $100,000, the cost of which will be borne by Monmouth County, not the borough taxpayers.

The restriping project of the county road, Ocean Boulevard will be approximately 1500 feet and run between First and Seventh avenues. When that is completed, 1500 feet of Ocean Blvd. is scheduled to be milled and paved between the two avenues.

PHOTO: The shoulder of the road will be widened when it is re-striped. Credit: Allan Dean

Once repaved, the roadway would be re-striped, and the shoulder on the south curb line between First and Fifth avenues would be widened to eight feet to allow for parallel parking of vehicles. The improvement would allow for no fewer than 35 additional parking places.

The project has been reviewed and recommended by the borough’s parking committee.