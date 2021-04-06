Middletown Twp. Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On April 6, 2021 at approximately 7:53p.m., the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that was struck. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the intersection of State Route 35 and Navesink River Road. The pedestrian, whose identity is not being released at this time, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on location.

The crash scene is still active and as a result, northbound traffic on State Route 35 has been temporarily shut down at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and State Route 35 in Red Bank. Detours may change as the investigation continues.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.