Monmouth County has 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 6, there are 258 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-April 5-April Aberdeen: 1763 1758 Allenhurst: 67 68 Allentown: 119 119 Asbury Park: 1601 1598 Atlantic Highlands: 322 319 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 186 Belmar: 514 510 Bradley Beach: 351 349 Brielle: 540 538 Colts Neck: 929 926 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1556 1552 Englishtown: 216 215 Fair Haven: 455 451 Farmingdale: 144 143 Freehold Borough: 1508 1504 Freehold Township: 3322 3304 Hazlet: 1932 1926 Highlands: 347 343 Holmdel: 1514 1509 Howell: 5111 5078 Interlaken: 79 79 Keansburg: 1126 1121 Keyport: 667 663 Lake Como: 160 158 Little Silver: 571 568 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4077 4065 Manalapan: 3796 3780 Manasquan: 552 549 Marlboro: 3250 3234 Matawan: 1043 1036 Middletown: 5841 5817 Millstone Township: 849 843 Monmouth Beach: 317 316 Neptune City: 476 474 Neptune Township: 3195 3182 Ocean: 2916 2904 Oceanport: 604 599 Red Bank: 1641 1635 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 629 628 Sea Bright: 132 131 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 505 504 Shrewsbury Township: 103 103 Spring Lake: 230 230 Spring Lake Heights: 376 376 Tinton Falls: 1697 1691 Union Beach: 560 559 Upper Freehold: 519 518 Wall: 2473 2462 West Long Branch: 1080 1078 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.