Monmouth County has 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 6, there are 258 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-April    

5-April

Aberdeen:

1763

1758

Allenhurst:

67

68

Allentown:

119

119

Asbury Park:

1601

1598

Atlantic Highlands:

322

319

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

186

Belmar:

514

510

Bradley Beach:

351

349

Brielle:

540

538

Colts Neck:

929

926

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1556

1552

Englishtown:

216

215

Fair Haven:

455

451

Farmingdale:

144

143

Freehold Borough:

1508

1504

Freehold Township:

3322

3304

Hazlet:

1932

1926

Highlands:

347

343

Holmdel:

1514

1509

Howell:

5111

5078

Interlaken:

79

79

Keansburg:

1126

1121

Keyport:

667

663

Lake Como:

160

158

Little Silver:

571

568

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4077

4065

Manalapan:

3796

3780

Manasquan:

552

549

Marlboro:

3250

3234

Matawan:

1043

1036

Middletown:

5841

5817

Millstone Township:

849

843

Monmouth Beach:

317

316

Neptune City:

476

474

Neptune Township:

3195

3182

Ocean:

2916

2904

Oceanport:

604

599

Red Bank:

1641

1635

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

629

628

Sea Bright:

132

131

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

505

504

Shrewsbury Township:

103

103

Spring Lake:

230

230

Spring Lake Heights:

376

376

Tinton Falls:

1697

1691

Union Beach:

560

559

Upper Freehold:

519

518

Wall:

2473

2462

West Long Branch:

1080

1078

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

