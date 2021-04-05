AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 205 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 5, there are 205 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 62,201. As of April 5, there are 291 hospitalized, 43 in intensive care (ICU) and 28 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-April    

4-April

Aberdeen:

1758

1757

Allenhurst:

68

68

Allentown:

119

119

Asbury Park:

1598

1594

Atlantic Highlands:

319

318

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

186

Belmar:

510

508

Bradley Beach:

349

349

Brielle:

538

538

Colts Neck:

926

925

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1552

1550

Englishtown:

215

215

Fair Haven:

451

451

Farmingdale:

143

142

Freehold Borough:

1504

1502

Freehold Township:

3304

3295

Hazlet:

1926

1922

Highlands:

343

341

Holmdel:

1509

1505

Howell:

5078

5068

Interlaken:

79

79

Keansburg:

1121

1121

Keyport:

663

663

Lake Como:

158

158

Little Silver:

568

567

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4065

4058

Manalapan:

3780

3777

Manasquan:

549

548

Marlboro:

3234

3232

Matawan:

1036

1034

Middletown:

5817

5807

Millstone Township:

843

841

Monmouth Beach:

316

314

Neptune City:

474

474

Neptune Township:

3182

3177

Ocean:

2904

2896

Oceanport:

599

598

Red Bank:

1635

1625

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

628

624

Sea Bright:

131

131

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

504

503

Shrewsbury Township:

103

103

Spring Lake:

230

230

Spring Lake Heights:

376

374

Tinton Falls:

1691

1685

Union Beach:

559

554

Upper Freehold:

518

518

Wall:

2462

2456

West Long Branch:

1078

1077

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

