Monmouth County has 205 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 5, there are 205 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 62,201. As of April 5, there are 291 hospitalized, 43 in intensive care (ICU) and 28 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-April 4-April Aberdeen: 1758 1757 Allenhurst: 68 68 Allentown: 119 119 Asbury Park: 1598 1594 Atlantic Highlands: 319 318 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 186 Belmar: 510 508 Bradley Beach: 349 349 Brielle: 538 538 Colts Neck: 926 925 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1552 1550 Englishtown: 215 215 Fair Haven: 451 451 Farmingdale: 143 142 Freehold Borough: 1504 1502 Freehold Township: 3304 3295 Hazlet: 1926 1922 Highlands: 343 341 Holmdel: 1509 1505 Howell: 5078 5068 Interlaken: 79 79 Keansburg: 1121 1121 Keyport: 663 663 Lake Como: 158 158 Little Silver: 568 567 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4065 4058 Manalapan: 3780 3777 Manasquan: 549 548 Marlboro: 3234 3232 Matawan: 1036 1034 Middletown: 5817 5807 Millstone Township: 843 841 Monmouth Beach: 316 314 Neptune City: 474 474 Neptune Township: 3182 3177 Ocean: 2904 2896 Oceanport: 599 598 Red Bank: 1635 1625 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 628 624 Sea Bright: 131 131 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 504 503 Shrewsbury Township: 103 103 Spring Lake: 230 230 Spring Lake Heights: 376 374 Tinton Falls: 1691 1685 Union Beach: 559 554 Upper Freehold: 518 518 Wall: 2462 2456 West Long Branch: 1078 1077 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.