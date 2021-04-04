Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 4, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-April 3-April Aberdeen: 1757 1752 Allenhurst: 68 68 Allentown: 119 119 Asbury Park: 1594 1588 Atlantic Highlands: 318 319 Avon-by-the-Sea: 186 185 Belmar: 508 506 Bradley Beach: 349 347 Brielle: 538 538 Colts Neck: 925 922 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1550 1546 Englishtown: 215 211 Fair Haven: 451 449 Farmingdale: 142 139 Freehold Borough: 1502 1499 Freehold Township: 3295 3284 Hazlet: 1922 1913 Highlands: 341 341 Holmdel: 1505 1497 Howell: 5068 5058 Interlaken: 79 79 Keansburg: 1121 1119 Keyport: 663 662 Lake Como: 158 158 Little Silver: 567 563 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4058 4050 Manalapan: 3777 3760 Manasquan: 548 545 Marlboro: 3232 3227 Matawan: 1034 1031 Middletown: 5807 5785 Millstone Township: 841 831 Monmouth Beach: 314 313 Neptune City: 474 473 Neptune Township: 3177 3167 Ocean: 2896 2885 Oceanport: 598 596 Red Bank: 1625 1621 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 624 622 Sea Bright: 131 130 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 503 504 Shrewsbury Township: 103 102 Spring Lake: 230 229 Spring Lake Heights: 374 374 Tinton Falls: 1685 1675 Union Beach: 554 549 Upper Freehold: 518 516 Wall: 2456 2445 West Long Branch: 1077 1075 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.