Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 4, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-April    

3-April

Aberdeen:

1757

1752

Allenhurst:

68

68

Allentown:

119

119

Asbury Park:

1594

1588

Atlantic Highlands:

318

319

Avon-by-the-Sea:

186

185

Belmar:

508

506

Bradley Beach:

349

347

Brielle:

538

538

Colts Neck:

925

922

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1550

1546

Englishtown:

215

211

Fair Haven:

451

449

Farmingdale:

142

139

Freehold Borough:

1502

1499

Freehold Township:

3295

3284

Hazlet:

1922

1913

Highlands:

341

341

Holmdel:

1505

1497

Howell:

5068

5058

Interlaken:

79

79

Keansburg:

1121

1119

Keyport:

663

662

Lake Como:

158

158

Little Silver:

567

563

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4058

4050

Manalapan:

3777

3760

Manasquan:

548

545

Marlboro:

3232

3227

Matawan:

1034

1031

Middletown:

5807

5785

Millstone Township:

841

831

Monmouth Beach:

314

313

Neptune City:

474

473

Neptune Township:

3177

3167

Ocean:

2896

2885

Oceanport:

598

596

Red Bank:

1625

1621

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

624

622

Sea Bright:

131

130

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

503

504

Shrewsbury Township:

103

102

Spring Lake:

230

229

Spring Lake Heights:

374

374

Tinton Falls:

1685

1675

Union Beach:

554

549

Upper Freehold:

518

516

Wall:

2456

2445

West Long Branch:

1077

1075

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

