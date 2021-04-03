Monmouth County has 305 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 3, there are 305 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-April 2-April Aberdeen: 1752 1744 Allenhurst: 68 67 Allentown: 119 116 Asbury Park: 1588 1581 Atlantic Highlands: 319 318 Avon-by-the-Sea: 185 185 Belmar: 506 505 Bradley Beach: 347 346 Brielle: 538 538 Colts Neck: 922 919 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1546 1541 Englishtown: 211 211 Fair Haven: 449 447 Farmingdale: 139 138 Freehold Borough: 1499 1495 Freehold Township: 3284 3252 Hazlet: 1913 1908 Highlands: 341 340 Holmdel: 1497 1487 Howell: 5058 5029 Interlaken: 79 78 Keansburg: 1119 1111 Keyport: 662 661 Lake Como: 158 159 Little Silver: 563 562 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4050 4032 Manalapan: 3760 3746 Manasquan: 545 543 Marlboro: 3227 3219 Matawan: 1031 1024 Middletown: 5785 5756 Millstone Township: 831 823 Monmouth Beach: 313 313 Neptune City: 473 473 Neptune Township: 3167 3158 Ocean: 2885 2877 Oceanport: 596 595 Red Bank: 1621 1618 Roosevelt: 53 53 Rumson: 622 622 Sea Bright: 130 131 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 504 501 Shrewsbury Township: 102 102 Spring Lake: 229 228 Spring Lake Heights: 374 372 Tinton Falls: 1675 1671 Union Beach: 549 545 Upper Freehold: 516 511 Wall: 2445 2431 West Long Branch: 1075 1073 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.