Monmouth County has 305 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 3, there are 305 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-April    

2-April

Aberdeen:

1752

1744

Allenhurst:

68

67

Allentown:

119

116

Asbury Park:

1588

1581

Atlantic Highlands:

319

318

Avon-by-the-Sea:

185

185

Belmar:

506

505

Bradley Beach:

347

346

Brielle:

538

538

Colts Neck:

922

919

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1546

1541

Englishtown:

211

211

Fair Haven:

449

447

Farmingdale:

139

138

Freehold Borough:

1499

1495

Freehold Township:

3284

3252

Hazlet:

1913

1908

Highlands:

341

340

Holmdel:

1497

1487

Howell:

5058

5029

Interlaken:

79

78

Keansburg:

1119

1111

Keyport:

662

661

Lake Como:

158

159

Little Silver:

563

562

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4050

4032

Manalapan:

3760

3746

Manasquan:

545

543

Marlboro:

3227

3219

Matawan:

1031

1024

Middletown:

5785

5756

Millstone Township:

831

823

Monmouth Beach:

313

313

Neptune City:

473

473

Neptune Township:

3167

3158

Ocean:

2885

2877

Oceanport:

596

595

Red Bank:

1621

1618

Roosevelt:

53

53

Rumson:

622

622

Sea Bright:

130

131

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

504

501

Shrewsbury Township:

102

102

Spring Lake:

229

228

Spring Lake Heights:

374

372

Tinton Falls:

1675

1671

Union Beach:

549

545

Upper Freehold:

516

511

Wall:

2445

2431

West Long Branch:

1075

1073

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

