Middletown Police and Fire Departments Respond to Fatal Structure Fire

Middletown, NJ – On Friday April 2, 2021 at approximately 7:54pm, Middletown Twp. Police responded to 9 Dakota Ave in the North Middletown section of the township. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that there was an active structure fire. Units from the Middletown Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene to battle the fire.

The body of the deceased resident, John Dowd, 71, was located inside the structure by fire personnel.

Middletown Twp. Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are currently engaged in a joint investigation of the incident.

Video of firefighters responding to structure fire at 9 Dakota Avenue. Credit Ryan Irwin

Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to contact Detective First Class Albert Scott at (732) 615-2120.