Monmouth County has 332 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 2, there are 332 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-April 1-April Aberdeen: 1744 1732 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 116 115 Asbury Park: 1581 1575 Atlantic Highlands: 318 317 Avon-by-the-Sea: 185 182 Belmar: 505 501 Bradley Beach: 346 344 Brielle: 538 535 Colts Neck: 919 912 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1541 1529 Englishtown: 211 209 Fair Haven: 447 444 Farmingdale: 138 137 Freehold Borough: 1495 1489 Freehold Township: 3252 3237 Hazlet: 1908 1899 Highlands: 340 337 Holmdel: 1487 1474 Howell: 5029 4971 Interlaken: 78 79 Keansburg: 1111 1104 Keyport: 661 657 Lake Como: 159 158 Little Silver: 562 560 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4032 4017 Manalapan: 3746 3730 Manasquan: 543 538 Marlboro: 3219 3207 Matawan: 1024 1023 Middletown: 5756 5722 Millstone Township: 823 811 Monmouth Beach: 313 303 Neptune City: 473 471 Neptune Township: 3158 3141 Ocean: 2877 2859 Oceanport: 595 588 Red Bank: 1618 1613 Roosevelt: 53 51 Rumson: 622 621 Sea Bright: 131 129 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 501 500 Shrewsbury Township: 102 102 Spring Lake: 228 226 Spring Lake Heights: 372 371 Tinton Falls: 1671 1659 Union Beach: 545 545 Upper Freehold: 511 508 Wall: 2431 2420 West Long Branch: 1073 1070 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.