AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 332 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 2, there are 332 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, April 7 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Dept., 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-April    

1-April

Aberdeen:

1744

1732

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

116

115

Asbury Park:

1581

1575

Atlantic Highlands:

318

317

Avon-by-the-Sea:

185

182

Belmar:

505

501

Bradley Beach:

346

344

Brielle:

538

535

Colts Neck:

919

912

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1541

1529

Englishtown:

211

209

Fair Haven:

447

444

Farmingdale:

138

137

Freehold Borough:

1495

1489

Freehold Township:

3252

3237

Hazlet:

1908

1899

Highlands:

340

337

Holmdel:

1487

1474

Howell:

5029

4971

Interlaken:

78

79

Keansburg:

1111

1104

Keyport:

661

657

Lake Como:

159

158

Little Silver:

562

560

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4032

4017

Manalapan:

3746

3730

Manasquan:

543

538

Marlboro:

3219

3207

Matawan:

1024

1023

Middletown:

5756

5722

Millstone Township:

823

811

Monmouth Beach:

313

303

Neptune City:

473

471

Neptune Township:

3158

3141

Ocean:

2877

2859

Oceanport:

595

588

Red Bank:

1618

1613

Roosevelt:

53

51

Rumson:

622

621

Sea Bright:

131

129

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

501

500

Shrewsbury Township:

102

102

Spring Lake:

228

226

Spring Lake Heights:

372

371

Tinton Falls:

1671

1659

Union Beach:

545

545

Upper Freehold:

511

508

Wall:

2431

2420

West Long Branch:

1073

1070

Unknown: 

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.