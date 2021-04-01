AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 353 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 1, there are 353 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-April    

 31-Mar

Aberdeen:

1732

1717

Allenhurst:

67

67

Allentown:

115

113

Asbury Park:

1575

1567

Atlantic Highlands:

317

317

Avon-by-the-Sea:

182

180

Belmar:

501

501

Bradley Beach:

344

342

Brielle:

535

534

Colts Neck:

912

908

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1529

1522

Englishtown:

209

207

Fair Haven:

444

438

Farmingdale:

137

136

Freehold Borough:

1489

1478

Freehold Township:

3237

3210

Hazlet:

1899

1888

Highlands:

337

337

Holmdel:

1474

1464

Howell:

4971

4933

Interlaken:

79

77

Keansburg:

1104

1095

Keyport:

657

655

Lake Como:

158

157

Little Silver:

560

555

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4017

4001

Manalapan:

3730

3699

Manasquan:

538

534

Marlboro:

3207

3194

Matawan:

1023

1016

Middletown:

5722

5675

Millstone Township:

811

809

Monmouth Beach:

303

299

Neptune City:

471

471

Neptune Township:

3141

3118

Ocean:

2859

2836

Oceanport:

588

586

Red Bank:

1613

1602

Roosevelt:

51

51

Rumson:

621

616

Sea Bright:

129

129

Sea Girt:

161

160

Shrewsbury Borough:

500

500

Shrewsbury Township:

102

102

Spring Lake:

226

226

Spring Lake Heights:

371

370

Tinton Falls:

1659

1643

Union Beach:

545

542

Upper Freehold:

508

506

Wall:

2420

2399

West Long Branch:

1070

1065

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

