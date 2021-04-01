Monmouth County has 353 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, April 1, there are 353 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-April 31-Mar Aberdeen: 1732 1717 Allenhurst: 67 67 Allentown: 115 113 Asbury Park: 1575 1567 Atlantic Highlands: 317 317 Avon-by-the-Sea: 182 180 Belmar: 501 501 Bradley Beach: 344 342 Brielle: 535 534 Colts Neck: 912 908 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1529 1522 Englishtown: 209 207 Fair Haven: 444 438 Farmingdale: 137 136 Freehold Borough: 1489 1478 Freehold Township: 3237 3210 Hazlet: 1899 1888 Highlands: 337 337 Holmdel: 1474 1464 Howell: 4971 4933 Interlaken: 79 77 Keansburg: 1104 1095 Keyport: 657 655 Lake Como: 158 157 Little Silver: 560 555 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4017 4001 Manalapan: 3730 3699 Manasquan: 538 534 Marlboro: 3207 3194 Matawan: 1023 1016 Middletown: 5722 5675 Millstone Township: 811 809 Monmouth Beach: 303 299 Neptune City: 471 471 Neptune Township: 3141 3118 Ocean: 2859 2836 Oceanport: 588 586 Red Bank: 1613 1602 Roosevelt: 51 51 Rumson: 621 616 Sea Bright: 129 129 Sea Girt: 161 160 Shrewsbury Borough: 500 500 Shrewsbury Township: 102 102 Spring Lake: 226 226 Spring Lake Heights: 371 370 Tinton Falls: 1659 1643 Union Beach: 545 542 Upper Freehold: 508 506 Wall: 2420 2399 West Long Branch: 1070 1065 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.