Arbor Day Foundation Names Atlantic Highlands a Tree City USA Community for 40th year

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Atlantic Highlands was named a Tree City USA community for the 40th year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Atlantic Highlands achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities like City make smart investments in urban forests,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION: The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit

conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.