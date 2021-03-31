Freehold Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material

FREEHOLD – A Freehold Township man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of child sexual exploitation material. The charges originate with a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Fuquan Davis, 36, of Stonehurst Boulevard in Freehold Township is charged with third degree possession of child sexual exploitation material. Davis is currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first appearance.

The arrest follows a 3-month investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and its Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation was sparked by a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from an online service company. NCMEC forwarded the tip to the New Jersey ICAC Regional Task Force before the referral was made to our Office for investigation.

The investigation revealed Davis used a social media platform to access images and videos of child sexual abuse. The investigation is continuing.

If convicted of possession of child sexual exploitation material, Davis faces a sentence of three to five years in prison and could also be subject Community Parole for Life and may be required under Megan’s Law to register with the New Jersey Sex Offender Registry.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.