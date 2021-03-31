Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 31, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Mar 30-Mar Aberdeen: 1717 1717 Allenhurst: 67 66 Allentown: 113 112 Asbury Park: 1567 1564 Atlantic Highlands: 317 317 Avon-by-the-Sea: 180 178 Belmar: 501 500 Bradley Beach: 342 340 Brielle: 534 536 Colts Neck: 908 905 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1522 1514 Englishtown: 207 208 Fair Haven: 438 434 Farmingdale: 136 136 Freehold Borough: 1478 1468 Freehold Township: 3210 3190 Hazlet: 1888 1872 Highlands: 337 336 Holmdel: 1464 1466 Howell: 4933 4900 Interlaken: 77 77 Keansburg: 1095 1095 Keyport: 655 655 Lake Como: 157 157 Little Silver: 555 557 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4001 3990 Manalapan: 3699 3684 Manasquan: 534 535 Marlboro: 3194 3178 Matawan: 1016 1009 Middletown: 5675 5640 Millstone Township: 809 808 Monmouth Beach: 299 297 Neptune City: 471 472 Neptune Township: 3118 3117 Ocean: 2836 2823 Oceanport: 586 584 Red Bank: 1602 1598 Roosevelt: 51 50 Rumson: 616 616 Sea Bright: 129 132 Sea Girt: 160 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 500 502 Shrewsbury Township: 102 102 Spring Lake: 226 224 Spring Lake Heights: 370 369 Tinton Falls: 1643 1638 Union Beach: 542 544 Upper Freehold: 506 498 Wall: 2399 2392 West Long Branch: 1065 1064 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.