Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 31, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Mar    

30-Mar

Aberdeen:

1717

1717

Allenhurst:

67

66

Allentown:

113

112

Asbury Park:

1567

1564

Atlantic Highlands:

317

317

Avon-by-the-Sea:

180

178

Belmar:

501

500

Bradley Beach:

342

340

Brielle:

534

536

Colts Neck:

908

905

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1522

1514

Englishtown:

207

208

Fair Haven:

438

434

Farmingdale:

136

136

Freehold Borough:

1478

1468

Freehold Township:

3210

3190

Hazlet:

1888

1872

Highlands:

337

336

Holmdel:

1464

1466

Howell:

4933

4900

Interlaken:

77

77

Keansburg:

1095

1095

Keyport:

655

655

Lake Como:

157

157

Little Silver:

555

557

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4001

3990

Manalapan:

3699

3684

Manasquan:

534

535

Marlboro:

3194

3178

Matawan:

1016

1009

Middletown:

5675

5640

Millstone Township:

809

808

Monmouth Beach:

299

297

Neptune City:

471

472

Neptune Township:

3118

3117

Ocean:

2836

2823

Oceanport:

586

584

Red Bank:

1602

1598

Roosevelt:

51

50

Rumson:

616

616

Sea Bright:

129

132

Sea Girt:

160

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

500

502

Shrewsbury Township:

102

102

Spring Lake:

226

224

Spring Lake Heights:

370

369

Tinton Falls:

1643

1638

Union Beach:

542

544

Upper Freehold:

506

498

Wall:

2399

2392

West Long Branch:

1065

1064

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

