Go Camping at Turkey Swamp Park

FREEHOLD— From chasing fireflies to gazing at the stars, there’s something magical about a family camping trip. And there’s no better place for one than the Monmouth County Park System’s family campground in Turkey Swamp Park. Located on Georgia Road in Freehold, the campground opens for the season on Thursday, April 1, and features 64 wooded campsites (52 which can be reserved while 12 are available on a first come, first served basis). All campsites are pull-through and offer water and electric hookups.

The facility also features drinking water, a dump station, picnic tables, modern restrooms with hot showers and laundry, as well as fire rings for charcoal cooking and campfires. Families are sure to appreciate quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The rate is $42 per night for a tent or recreational vehicle/trailer site.

The campground also offers three cabins. These cabins have two rooms and feature a double bed and two sets of bunk beds as well as lights and electrical outlets. Outside each cabin is a water spigot and picnic area with fire pit. The cabins also offer air conditioning. One of the cabins is ADA accessible. The cost of each cabin is $79 per night or $380 per week.

PHOTO: Fishing at the lake at Turkey Swamp Park

A great place to reconnect with nature, Turkey Swamp Park features a lake where visitors can bring or rent canoes, kayaks, rowboats and paddleboats. Rentals are available weekends starting Saturday, May 1 and daily starting Saturday, June 19. Visitors with a New Jersey fishing license (under age 16 license not required) can try their luck with the bass, crappie, catfish and bluegills that call the lake home. The park also offers picnic areas with charcoal grills, four playgrounds, over eight miles of multiuse trails, and plenty of open space.

Reservations are available for stays of at least two nights (Friday through Sunday) and are accepted online through our brand new reservations system (available on the Campgrounds page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com), in person at the Campground Office located in the Oak Point Shelter Building in the park, or by calling 732-462-7286. MasterCard, Visa and Discover accepted. For more information about the campground, please call 732-462-7286.

For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, please call 732-842-4000 or visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.