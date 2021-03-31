Fourth Grade Students Invited to Participate in Annual ‘My County’ Poster Contest

Submission Deadline is Friday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m.

FREEHOLD, NJ – To commemorate National County Government Month in April, Monmouth County Constitutional Officers, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters, and Sheriff Shaun Golden are inviting the County’s fourth graders to showcase what they like best about Monmouth County by having students create posters that fit the theme, “My County.”

“Spring is when New Jersey’s fourth graders study the State of New Jersey as part of their social studies curriculum,” said County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “My favorite aspect of this poster contest is that local fourth grade students can gain an understanding of what County Government does each day.”

“The design and content of the posters is up to the fourth graders’ imaginations,” said Surrogate Rosemarie Peters. “The artwork can depict something special and unique to Monmouth County including our County Government. I look forward to seeing some of Monmouth County’s best features depicted in this youthful perspective.”

“The ‘My County’ poster contest helps students learn about the inherent beauty and exceptional opportunities of the county in which they live,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “The Constitutional Officers work harmoniously to provide safety, security, vital records and estate resolution assistance to the 600,000 plus residents of Monmouth County.”

Rules for the contest are as follows:

Posters must be on a standard 22-inch by 28-inch poster board.

The words “Monmouth County” must appear at the top of the poster in 4-inch letters with black marker.

The student’s name, teacher’s name and school must be printed neatly in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the poster.

Posters must be mailed or delivered to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at 33 Mechanic Street in Freehold Borough. The submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021. Invitations to participate in the contest have been sent to all County school principals.

Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place winners. Nine posters will also receive honorable mentions. Each of the twelve posters will be individually displayed at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

The poster contest is sponsored statewide by the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey. All posters become the property of the Constitutional Officers Association and the County of Monmouth. Submission of a poster grants the Constitutional Officers Association permission to display a poster in public places.

For more information about the poster contest, please visit www.MonmouthCountyClerk.com or call the County Clerk’s Office at 732-431-7324 ext. 8739.