Monmouth County has 348 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 30, there are 348 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Mar 29-Mar Aberdeen: 1717 1704 Allenhurst: 66 67 Allentown: 112 111 Asbury Park: 1564 1561 Atlantic Highlands: 317 312 Avon-by-the-Sea: 178 177 Belmar: 500 492 Bradley Beach: 340 339 Brielle: 536 529 Colts Neck: 905 900 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1514 1507 Englishtown: 208 207 Fair Haven: 434 431 Farmingdale: 136 136 Freehold Borough: 1468 1468 Freehold Township: 3190 3180 Hazlet: 1872 1859 Highlands: 336 333 Holmdel: 1466 1461 Howell: 4900 4858 Interlaken: 77 77 Keansburg: 1095 1093 Keyport: 655 650 Lake Como: 157 153 Little Silver: 557 554 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3990 3977 Manalapan: 3684 3662 Manasquan: 535 525 Marlboro: 3178 3162 Matawan: 1009 1007 Middletown: 5640 5606 Millstone Township: 808 806 Monmouth Beach: 297 295 Neptune City: 472 470 Neptune Township: 3117 3102 Ocean: 2823 2804 Oceanport: 584 580 Red Bank: 1598 1594 Roosevelt: 50 50 Rumson: 616 614 Sea Bright: 132 132 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 502 503 Shrewsbury Township: 102 102 Spring Lake: 224 223 Spring Lake Heights: 369 363 Tinton Falls: 1638 1620 Union Beach: 544 536 Upper Freehold: 498 498 Wall: 2392 2378 West Long Branch: 1064 1058 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.