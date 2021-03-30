AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 348 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 30, there are 348 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Mar    

29-Mar

Aberdeen:

1717

1704

Allenhurst:

66

67

Allentown:

112

111

Asbury Park:

1564

1561

Atlantic Highlands:

317

312

Avon-by-the-Sea:

178

177

Belmar:

500

492

Bradley Beach:

340

339

Brielle:

536

529

Colts Neck:

905

900

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1514

1507

Englishtown:

208

207

Fair Haven:

434

431

Farmingdale:

136

136

Freehold Borough:

1468

1468

Freehold Township:

3190

3180

Hazlet:

1872

1859

Highlands:

336

333

Holmdel:

1466

1461

Howell:

4900

4858

Interlaken:

77

77

Keansburg:

1095

1093

Keyport:

655

650

Lake Como:

157

153

Little Silver:

557

554

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3990

3977

Manalapan:

3684

3662

Manasquan:

535

525

Marlboro:

3178

3162

Matawan:

1009

1007

Middletown:

5640

5606

Millstone Township:

808

806

Monmouth Beach:

297

295

Neptune City:

472

470

Neptune Township:

3117

3102

Ocean:

2823

2804

Oceanport:

584

580

Red Bank:

1598

1594

Roosevelt:

50

50

Rumson:

616

614

Sea Bright:

132

132

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

502

503

Shrewsbury Township:

102

102

Spring Lake:

224

223

Spring Lake Heights:

369

363

Tinton Falls:

1638

1620

Union Beach:

544

536

Upper Freehold:

498

498

Wall:

2392

2378

West Long Branch:

1064

1058

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

