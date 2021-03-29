Three Month Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two

FREEHOLD – Two men have been arrested in connection with a local narcotics distribution ring, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit, along with the Eatontown, Oceanport, and Union Beach Police Departments, as well as the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Herbert Standard, 41, of Asbury Park, and Mark Standard, 40, of Oceanport, after a 3-month long investigation into the distribution of cocaine and heroin.

The arrests on March 24, 2021, resulted from search warrants executed at the Crystal Inn in Eatontown and 9 Gosselin Avenue in Oceanport as well as two vehicles. Detectives recovered over 300 grams of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, approximately $1000 cash, and drug packaging materials. Herbert Standard, 41, of Eatontown is charged with first degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, third degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, fourth degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and third degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute. He is in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing. Mark Standard is charged with possession of paraphernalia and was released on a summons.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell.

Herbert Standard is represented by Lisa Maglone, Esq. of Freehold, New Jersey. Mark Standard is represented by Edward Bertucio, Esq. of Hamilton, New Jersey.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.