Monmouth County Park System Plans Summer Job Fair

TINTON FALLS — Looking for a great summer job? Head over to the Monmouth County Park System’s Summer Job Fair, held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls, and learn about all the great summer job opportunities in your county parks. Currently, the Park System is hiring lifeguards, camp counselors, park and golf course maintenance workers, swim instructors and more. A full listing of summer job openings can be found online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age and a Monmouth County resident. Face coverings are required to enter the Summer Job Fair. For more information, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4339 or ext. 4219. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.