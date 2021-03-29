AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 290 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 29, there are 290 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fifth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 60,275. As of March 29, there are 323 hospitalized, 52 in intensive care (ICU) and 21 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 10,014 tests, with 785 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Mar    

28-Mar

Aberdeen:

1704

1694

Allenhurst:

67

66

Allentown:

111

109

Asbury Park:

1561

1554

Atlantic Highlands:

312

309

Avon-by-the-Sea:

177

176

Belmar:

492

489

Bradley Beach:

339

340

Brielle:

529

527

Colts Neck:

900

895

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1507

1497

Englishtown:

207

206

Fair Haven:

431

428

Farmingdale:

136

135

Freehold Borough:

1468

1463

Freehold Township:

3180

3166

Hazlet:

1859

1847

Highlands:

333

333

Holmdel:

1461

1452

Howell:

4858

4829

Interlaken:

77

77

Keansburg:

1093

1089

Keyport:

650

646

Lake Como:

153

151

Little Silver:

554

554

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3977

3959

Manalapan:

3662

3654

Manasquan:

525

516

Marlboro:

3162

3147

Matawan:

1007

1004

Middletown:

5606

5568

Millstone Township:

806

802

Monmouth Beach:

295

295

Neptune City:

470

467

Neptune Township:

3102

3083

Ocean:

2804

2792

Oceanport:

580

576

Red Bank:

1594

1590

Roosevelt:

50

50

Rumson:

614

613

Sea Bright:

132

131

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

503

502

Shrewsbury Township:

102

101

Spring Lake:

223

223

Spring Lake Heights:

363

363

Tinton Falls:

1620

1615

Union Beach:

536

532

Upper Freehold:

498

497

Wall:

2378

2368

West Long Branch:

1058

1052

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

