Monmouth County has 290 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 29, there are 290 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fifth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 60,275. As of March 29, there are 323 hospitalized, 52 in intensive care (ICU) and 21 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 10,014 tests, with 785 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Mar 28-Mar Aberdeen: 1704 1694 Allenhurst: 67 66 Allentown: 111 109 Asbury Park: 1561 1554 Atlantic Highlands: 312 309 Avon-by-the-Sea: 177 176 Belmar: 492 489 Bradley Beach: 339 340 Brielle: 529 527 Colts Neck: 900 895 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1507 1497 Englishtown: 207 206 Fair Haven: 431 428 Farmingdale: 136 135 Freehold Borough: 1468 1463 Freehold Township: 3180 3166 Hazlet: 1859 1847 Highlands: 333 333 Holmdel: 1461 1452 Howell: 4858 4829 Interlaken: 77 77 Keansburg: 1093 1089 Keyport: 650 646 Lake Como: 153 151 Little Silver: 554 554 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3977 3959 Manalapan: 3662 3654 Manasquan: 525 516 Marlboro: 3162 3147 Matawan: 1007 1004 Middletown: 5606 5568 Millstone Township: 806 802 Monmouth Beach: 295 295 Neptune City: 470 467 Neptune Township: 3102 3083 Ocean: 2804 2792 Oceanport: 580 576 Red Bank: 1594 1590 Roosevelt: 50 50 Rumson: 614 613 Sea Bright: 132 131 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 503 502 Shrewsbury Township: 102 101 Spring Lake: 223 223 Spring Lake Heights: 363 363 Tinton Falls: 1620 1615 Union Beach: 536 532 Upper Freehold: 498 497 Wall: 2378 2368 West Long Branch: 1058 1052 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.