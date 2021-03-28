Monmouth County has 345 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 28, there are 345 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Mar 27-Mar Aberdeen: 1694 1690 Allenhurst: 66 66 Allentown: 109 107 Asbury Park: 1554 1552 Atlantic Highlands: 309 308 Avon-by-the-Sea: 176 176 Belmar: 489 487 Bradley Beach: 340 340 Brielle: 527 527 Colts Neck: 895 892 Deal: 264 264 Eatontown: 1497 1495 Englishtown: 206 205 Fair Haven: 428 427 Farmingdale: 135 135 Freehold Borough: 1463 1458 Freehold Township: 3166 3154 Hazlet: 1847 1844 Highlands: 333 332 Holmdel: 1452 1448 Howell: 4829 4814 Interlaken: 77 77 Keansburg: 1089 1086 Keyport: 646 646 Lake Como: 151 151 Little Silver: 554 553 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3959 3947 Manalapan: 3654 3643 Manasquan: 516 515 Marlboro: 3147 3136 Matawan: 1004 1003 Middletown: 5568 5553 Millstone Township: 802 800 Monmouth Beach: 295 294 Neptune City: 467 467 Neptune Township: 3083 3070 Ocean: 2792 2780 Oceanport: 576 576 Red Bank: 1590 1587 Roosevelt: 50 50 Rumson: 613 613 Sea Bright: 131 131 Sea Girt: 161 161 Shrewsbury Borough: 502 502 Shrewsbury Township: 101 101 Spring Lake: 223 222 Spring Lake Heights: 363 362 Tinton Falls: 1615 1614 Union Beach: 532 529 Upper Freehold: 497 497 Wall: 2368 2360 West Long Branch: 1052 1052 Unknown: 0 0

