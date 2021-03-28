AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 345 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 28, there are 345 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Mar   

27-Mar

Aberdeen:

1694

1690

Allenhurst:

66

66

Allentown:

109

107

Asbury Park:

1554

1552

Atlantic Highlands:

309

308

Avon-by-the-Sea:

176

176

Belmar:

489

487

Bradley Beach:

340

340

Brielle:

527

527

Colts Neck:

895

892

Deal:

264

264

Eatontown:

1497

1495

Englishtown:

206

205

Fair Haven:

428

427

Farmingdale:

135

135

Freehold Borough:

1463

1458

Freehold Township:

3166

3154

Hazlet:

1847

1844

Highlands:

333

332

Holmdel:

1452

1448

Howell:

4829

4814

Interlaken:

77

77

Keansburg:

1089

1086

Keyport:

646

646

Lake Como:

151

151

Little Silver:

554

553

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3959

3947

Manalapan:

3654

3643

Manasquan:

516

515

Marlboro:

3147

3136

Matawan:

1004

1003

Middletown:

5568

5553

Millstone Township:

802

800

Monmouth Beach:

295

294

Neptune City:

467

467

Neptune Township:

3083

3070

Ocean:

2792

2780

Oceanport:

576

576

Red Bank:

1590

1587

Roosevelt:

50

50

Rumson:

613

613

Sea Bright:

131

131

Sea Girt:

161

161

Shrewsbury Borough:

502

502

Shrewsbury Township:

101

101

Spring Lake:

223

222

Spring Lake Heights:

363

362

Tinton Falls:

1615

1614

Union Beach:

532

529

Upper Freehold:

497

497

Wall:

2368

2360

West Long Branch:

1052

1052

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

