Easter Bunny Makes Early Visit Atlantic Highlands

The Dougherty youngsters, Piper, Sloane and Beckett, were among the dozens of youngsters in Atlantic Highlands who were thrilled by the Easter Bunny in front of Borough Hall Saturday giving colorful Easter bags filled with candy, bubbles and novelty-filled plastic Easter Eggs to celebrate the season.
Families did a drive-by of the municipal building to watch the Easter Bunny, with the approval of Mayor Loretta Gluckstein, dance, sashay between cars and keep families happy to be out in the sunshine. The visit was sponsored by the borough's Recreation Committee.