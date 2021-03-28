AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 354 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 27, there are 354 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Mar    

26-Mar

Aberdeen:

1690

1677

Allenhurst:

66

65

Allentown:

107

106

Asbury Park:

1552

1547

Atlantic Highlands:

308

305

Avon-by-the-Sea:

176

174

Belmar:

487

482

Bradley Beach:

340

335

Brielle:

527

524

Colts Neck:

892

887

Deal:

264

262

Eatontown:

1495

1485

Englishtown:

205

203

Fair Haven:

427

423

Farmingdale:

135

133

Freehold Borough:

1458

1447

Freehold Township:

3154

3132

Hazlet:

1844

1830

Highlands:

332

331

Holmdel:

1448

1432

Howell:

4814

4778

Interlaken:

77

77

Keansburg:

1086

1079

Keyport:

646

632

Lake Como:

151

149

Little Silver:

553

551

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3947

3932

Manalapan:

3643

3613

Manasquan:

515

511

Marlboro:

3136

3112

Matawan:

1003

1000

Middletown:

5553

5513

Millstone Township:

800

792

Monmouth Beach:

294

294

Neptune City:

467

461

Neptune Township:

3070

3050

Ocean:

2780

2759

Oceanport:

576

575

Red Bank:

1587

1585

Roosevelt:

50

50

Rumson:

613

608

Sea Bright:

131

131

Sea Girt:

161

160

Shrewsbury Borough:

502

501

Shrewsbury Township:

101

99

Spring Lake:

222

218

Spring Lake Heights:

362

361

Tinton Falls:

1614

1604

Union Beach:

529

527

Upper Freehold:

497

493

Wall:

2360

2349

West Long Branch:

1052

1043

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

