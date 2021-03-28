Monmouth County has 354 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 27, there are 354 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Mar 26-Mar Aberdeen: 1690 1677 Allenhurst: 66 65 Allentown: 107 106 Asbury Park: 1552 1547 Atlantic Highlands: 308 305 Avon-by-the-Sea: 176 174 Belmar: 487 482 Bradley Beach: 340 335 Brielle: 527 524 Colts Neck: 892 887 Deal: 264 262 Eatontown: 1495 1485 Englishtown: 205 203 Fair Haven: 427 423 Farmingdale: 135 133 Freehold Borough: 1458 1447 Freehold Township: 3154 3132 Hazlet: 1844 1830 Highlands: 332 331 Holmdel: 1448 1432 Howell: 4814 4778 Interlaken: 77 77 Keansburg: 1086 1079 Keyport: 646 632 Lake Como: 151 149 Little Silver: 553 551 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3947 3932 Manalapan: 3643 3613 Manasquan: 515 511 Marlboro: 3136 3112 Matawan: 1003 1000 Middletown: 5553 5513 Millstone Township: 800 792 Monmouth Beach: 294 294 Neptune City: 467 461 Neptune Township: 3070 3050 Ocean: 2780 2759 Oceanport: 576 575 Red Bank: 1587 1585 Roosevelt: 50 50 Rumson: 613 608 Sea Bright: 131 131 Sea Girt: 161 160 Shrewsbury Borough: 502 501 Shrewsbury Township: 101 99 Spring Lake: 222 218 Spring Lake Heights: 362 361 Tinton Falls: 1614 1604 Union Beach: 529 527 Upper Freehold: 497 493 Wall: 2360 2349 West Long Branch: 1052 1043 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.