Monmouth County has 360 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 26, there are 360 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Mar 25-Mar Aberdeen: 1677 1660 Allenhurst: 65 65 Allentown: 106 104 Asbury Park: 1547 1536 Atlantic Highlands: 305 301 Avon-by-the-Sea: 174 174 Belmar: 482 480 Bradley Beach: 335 332 Brielle: 524 521 Colts Neck: 887 881 Deal: 262 261 Eatontown: 1485 1476 Englishtown: 203 202 Fair Haven: 423 417 Farmingdale: 133 133 Freehold Borough: 1447 1437 Freehold Township: 3132 3111 Hazlet: 1830 1807 Highlands: 331 329 Holmdel: 1432 1416 Howell: 4778 4722 Interlaken: 77 76 Keansburg: 1079 1065 Keyport: 632 622 Lake Como: 149 145 Little Silver: 551 546 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3932 3908 Manalapan: 3613 3579 Manasquan: 511 509 Marlboro: 3112 3085 Matawan: 1000 994 Middletown: 5513 5466 Millstone Township: 792 789 Monmouth Beach: 294 294 Neptune City: 461 457 Neptune Township: 3050 3025 Ocean: 2759 2733 Oceanport: 575 572 Red Bank: 1585 1578 Roosevelt: 50 49 Rumson: 608 602 Sea Bright: 131 131 Sea Girt: 160 157 Shrewsbury Borough: 501 502 Shrewsbury Township: 99 99 Spring Lake: 218 214 Spring Lake Heights: 361 360 Tinton Falls: 1604 1589 Union Beach: 527 518 Upper Freehold: 493 489 Wall: 2349 2332 West Long Branch: 1043 1036 Unknown: 0 0

