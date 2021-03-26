AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 360 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 26, there are 360 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Mar    

25-Mar

Aberdeen:

1677

1660

Allenhurst:

65

65

Allentown:

106

104

Asbury Park:

1547

1536

Atlantic Highlands:

305

301

Avon-by-the-Sea:

174

174

Belmar:

482

480

Bradley Beach:

335

332

Brielle:

524

521

Colts Neck:

887

881

Deal:

262

261

Eatontown:

1485

1476

Englishtown:

203

202

Fair Haven:

423

417

Farmingdale:

133

133

Freehold Borough:

1447

1437

Freehold Township:

3132

3111

Hazlet:

1830

1807

Highlands:

331

329

Holmdel:

1432

1416

Howell:

4778

4722

Interlaken:

77

76

Keansburg:

1079

1065

Keyport:

632

622

Lake Como:

149

145

Little Silver:

551

546

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3932

3908

Manalapan:

3613

3579

Manasquan:

511

509

Marlboro:

3112

3085

Matawan:

1000

994

Middletown:

5513

5466

Millstone Township:

792

789

Monmouth Beach:

294

294

Neptune City:

461

457

Neptune Township:

3050

3025

Ocean:

2759

2733

Oceanport:

575

572

Red Bank:

1585

1578

Roosevelt:

50

49

Rumson:

608

602

Sea Bright:

131

131

Sea Girt:

160

157

Shrewsbury Borough:

501

502

Shrewsbury Township:

99

99

Spring Lake:

218

214

Spring Lake Heights:

361

360

Tinton Falls:

1604

1589

Union Beach:

527

518

Upper Freehold:

493

489

Wall:

2349

2332

West Long Branch:

1043

1036

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.