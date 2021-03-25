Asbury Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Keansburg Shooting

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been arrested and charged for his role in a shooting incident in Keansburg, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Javione Pearson, 20, of Asbury Park, has been arrested and charged with one count of first degree attempted murder, one count of second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second degree unlawful possession of weapon, and one count of disorderly persons simple assault.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the Keansburg Police Department responded to Raritan Avenue for a 911 call reporting a shooting incident. Upon arrival officers discovered a residence with a shattered front window. A joint investigation by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Keansburg Police subsequently revealed that while walking on Raritan Avenue, Javione Pearson shot at three occupants of a passing vehicle. The investigation revealed that one of those shots was responsible for shattering the window of the unrelated neighboring home. Pearson was taken to the Monmouth County Corrections Institution as he awaits his First Appearance and Detention Hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Jason P. Gold of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Keansburg Police Detective Thomas Sheehan 732-787-0600.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm).

If convicted of attempted murder, Pearson faces up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of the weapons offenses, Pearson faces up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison, with a mandatory minimum parole ineligibility of 42 months pursuant to the Graves Act.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.