Monmouth County has 359 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 25, there are 359 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Mar 24-Mar Aberdeen: 1660 1644 Allenhurst: 65 65 Allentown: 104 103 Asbury Park: 1536 1524 Atlantic Highlands: 301 297 Avon-by-the-Sea: 174 174 Belmar: 480 479 Bradley Beach: 332 328 Brielle: 521 519 Colts Neck: 881 881 Deal: 261 260 Eatontown: 1476 1468 Englishtown: 202 200 Fair Haven: 417 412 Farmingdale: 133 131 Freehold Borough: 1437 1430 Freehold Township: 3111 3082 Hazlet: 1807 1793 Highlands: 329 328 Holmdel: 1416 1407 Howell: 4722 4689 Interlaken: 76 76 Keansburg: 1065 1059 Keyport: 622 614 Lake Como: 145 144 Little Silver: 546 542 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3908 3893 Manalapan: 3579 3563 Manasquan: 509 504 Marlboro: 3085 3061 Matawan: 994 991 Middletown: 5466 5438 Millstone Township: 789 785 Monmouth Beach: 294 293 Neptune City: 457 455 Neptune Township: 3025 3010 Ocean: 2733 2721 Oceanport: 572 566 Red Bank: 1578 1571 Roosevelt: 49 49 Rumson: 602 602 Sea Bright: 131 128 Sea Girt: 157 156 Shrewsbury Borough: 502 500 Shrewsbury Township: 99 97 Spring Lake: 214 213 Spring Lake Heights: 360 354 Tinton Falls: 1589 1577 Union Beach: 518 512 Upper Freehold: 489 488 Wall: 2332 2315 West Long Branch: 1036 1033 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.