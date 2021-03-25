AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 359 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 25, there are 359 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Mar    

24-Mar

Aberdeen:

1660

1644

Allenhurst:

65

65

Allentown:

104

103

Asbury Park:

1536

1524

Atlantic Highlands:

301

297

Avon-by-the-Sea:

174

174

Belmar:

480

479

Bradley Beach:

332

328

Brielle:

521

519

Colts Neck:

881

881

Deal:

261

260

Eatontown:

1476

1468

Englishtown:

202

200

Fair Haven:

417

412

Farmingdale:

133

131

Freehold Borough:

1437

1430

Freehold Township:

3111

3082

Hazlet:

1807

1793

Highlands:

329

328

Holmdel:

1416

1407

Howell:

4722

4689

Interlaken:

76

76

Keansburg:

1065

1059

Keyport:

622

614

Lake Como:

145

144

Little Silver:

546

542

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3908

3893

Manalapan:

3579

3563

Manasquan:

509

504

Marlboro:

3085

3061

Matawan:

994

991

Middletown:

5466

5438

Millstone Township:

789

785

Monmouth Beach:

294

293

Neptune City:

457

455

Neptune Township:

3025

3010

Ocean:

2733

2721

Oceanport:

572

566

Red Bank:

1578

1571

Roosevelt:

49

49

Rumson:

602

602

Sea Bright:

131

128

Sea Girt:

157

156

Shrewsbury Borough:

502

500

Shrewsbury Township:

99

97

Spring Lake:

214

213

Spring Lake Heights:

360

354

Tinton Falls:

1589

1577

Union Beach:

518

512

Upper Freehold:

489

488

Wall:

2332

2315

West Long Branch:

1036

1033

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

