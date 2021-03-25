Monmouth County Democrats Announce 2021 Endorsements

TINTON FALLS, NJ - In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and the cancellation of the in-person Monmouth County Democrats’ 2021 open convention, the county party implemented a vote-by-mail system to carry out the open and transparent process of awarding endorsements from the Monmouth County Democratic Organization for the Primary Election on June 8th, 2021.

The results of this process have been finalized and today, the Monmouth County Democrats announce endorsements to county and state candidates for the 2021 Primary Election. For Governor, the county party endorses the re-election of Governor Phillip D. Murphy. For Surrogate, the county party endorses Leslie B. Posnock, Esq. The county party endorses Commissioner candidate Michael Beson. The county party endorses the re-election of State Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling, and Assemblywoman Joann Downey to continue to represent Legislative District 11. Legislative District 12 endorsements include Joseph Altomonte for State Senate, with Raya Arbiol and Michael Palazzolla for State Assembly. Legislative District 13 endorsements include Vincent Solomeno III for State Senate, with Erin Howard and Allison Friedman for State Assembly. Legislative District 30 endorsements include Dan Stinger for State Senate, with Stephen Dobbin and Matt Filosa for State Assembly. Lastly, for the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, the party endorses the following candidates: Matthew Anderson, Gregory Cannon, Robert Salman, Kevin Kane, Ava Johnson, Ayesha Chaudhary, Mary Foster-Schoales, and Tricia Maguire.

“This year’s primary election candidates represent the strongest leaders in Monmouth County. Our county party holds great pride in who we endorse, ensuring that the future is built upon diversity and unity to face any challenges that come our way. It is a year of powerful candidates, and I have full faith in what ours will accomplish,” said Chairman David G. Brown II.