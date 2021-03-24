United Way Golf Outing to Raise Funds for Critical Programs in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Wall Township, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties’ (UWMOC) 2021 Annual Tee-Off presented by Hackensack Meridian Health will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ. Registration opens at 11:00am with a shotgun start at 12:30pm. UWMOC’s top fundraiser will benefit its mission to bridge the gaps to education, financial stability and health for every person in our community.

As UWMOC’s Annual Tee-Off has historically sold out, sponsors and golfers are encouraged to register early in order to guarantee their spot in one of the premier golf outings in our region. Hollywood Golf Club is a Platinum Club of America, ranked 7th in New Jersey and 83rd in the country.

“It has been a very difficult year, but we are thrilled to be able to continue to safely host this crucial fundraiser,” said Brian Massey, co-chair of the Annual Tee-Off Committee. “UWMOC staff and members of the committee have been working diligently in an ever-changing environment to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained throughout the event.”

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties supported programs in our community throughout the pandemic, lending aid to nonprofits to safely reopen their doors and providing households financially impacted by COVID-19 with basic needs. UWMOC continues to evaluate the gaps in services and determine what programs our community needs to respond, recover, rebuild, and reimagine for the long term.

“I am proud to be a part of this event to benefit an organization that does such important work,” said Luke Bollerman of Bollerman Companies, co-chair of the Annual Tee-Off Committee. “Funds raised will further our efforts to move Monmouth and Ocean counties forward in this crisis. Our community needs our help now more than ever.”

In addition to becoming a sponsor, companies and individuals can support the 2021 Annual Tee-Off by donating silent auction items or purchasing raffle tickets for the chance to win a Hilton Grand Vacation Club week-long getaway, one-night stay at the Wave Resort in Long Branch, or a $500 Lowe’s gift card. Sponsorships start at $300 and raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.

More information about participating in and supporting the 2021 Annual Tee-Off can be found at uwmoc.org/annual-tee-off.