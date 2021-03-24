Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 24, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Mar 23-Mar Aberdeen: 1644 1626 Allenhurst: 65 64 Allentown: 103 100 Asbury Park: 1524 1514 Atlantic Highlands: 297 295 Avon-by-the-Sea: 174 173 Belmar: 479 477 Bradley Beach: 328 326 Brielle: 519 514 Colts Neck: 881 876 Deal: 260 260 Eatontown: 1468 1457 Englishtown: 200 200 Fair Haven: 412 401 Farmingdale: 131 130 Freehold Borough: 1430 1418 Freehold Township: 3082 3048 Hazlet: 1793 1780 Highlands: 328 323 Holmdel: 1407 1390 Howell: 4689 4624 Interlaken: 76 76 Keansburg: 1059 1043 Keyport: 614 610 Lake Como: 144 139 Little Silver: 542 538 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3893 3863 Manalapan: 3563 3516 Manasquan: 504 498 Marlboro: 3061 3028 Matawan: 991 980 Middletown: 5438 5385 Millstone Township: 785 779 Monmouth Beach: 293 292 Neptune City: 455 453 Neptune Township: 3010 2983 Ocean: 2721 2704 Oceanport: 566 563 Red Bank: 1571 1562 Roosevelt: 49 48 Rumson: 602 597 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 156 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 500 498 Shrewsbury Township: 97 97 Spring Lake: 213 209 Spring Lake Heights: 354 351 Tinton Falls: 1577 1562 Union Beach: 512 506 Upper Freehold: 488 484 Wall: 2315 2291 West Long Branch: 1033 1027 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.