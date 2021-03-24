AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 24, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Mar    

23-Mar

Aberdeen:

1644

1626

Allenhurst:

65

64

Allentown:

103

100

Asbury Park:

1524

1514

Atlantic Highlands:

297

295

Avon-by-the-Sea:

174

173

Belmar:

479

477

Bradley Beach:

328

326

Brielle:

519

514

Colts Neck:

881

876

Deal:

260

260

Eatontown:

1468

1457

Englishtown:

200

200

Fair Haven:

412

401

Farmingdale:

131

130

Freehold Borough:

1430

1418

Freehold Township:

3082

3048

Hazlet:

1793

1780

Highlands:

328

323

Holmdel:

1407

1390

Howell:

4689

4624

Interlaken:

76

76

Keansburg:

1059

1043

Keyport:

614

610

Lake Como:

144

139

Little Silver:

542

538

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3893

3863

Manalapan:

3563

3516

Manasquan:

504

498

Marlboro:

3061

3028

Matawan:

991

980

Middletown:

5438

5385

Millstone Township:

785

779

Monmouth Beach:

293

292

Neptune City:

455

453

Neptune Township:

3010

2983

Ocean:

2721

2704

Oceanport:

566

563

Red Bank:

1571

1562

Roosevelt:

49

48

Rumson:

602

597

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

156

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

500

498

Shrewsbury Township:

97

97

Spring Lake:

213

209

Spring Lake Heights:

354

351

Tinton Falls:

1577

1562

Union Beach:

512

506

Upper Freehold:

488

484

Wall:

2315

2291

West Long Branch:

1033

1027

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

