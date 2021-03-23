AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 321 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 23, there are 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 30 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Mar    

22-Mar

Aberdeen:

1635

1626

Allenhurst:

65

64

Allentown:

103

100

Asbury Park:

1520

1514

Atlantic Highlands:

295

295

Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173

Belmar:

478

477

Bradley Beach:

328

326

Brielle:

517

514

Colts Neck:

880

876

Deal:

260

260

Eatontown:

1464

1457

Englishtown:

200

200

Fair Haven:

406

401

Farmingdale:

130

130

Freehold Borough:

1423

1418

Freehold Township:

3067

3048

Hazlet:

1788

1780

Highlands:

327

323

Holmdel:

1398

1390

Howell:

4661

4624

Interlaken:

76

76

Keansburg:

1051

1043

Keyport:

612

610

Lake Como:

140

139

Little Silver:

540

538

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3878

3863

Manalapan:

3541

3516

Manasquan:

500

498

Marlboro:

3048

3028

Matawan:

985

980

Middletown:

5421

5385

Millstone Township:

784

779

Monmouth Beach:

292

292

Neptune City:

455

453

Neptune Township:

3001

2983

Ocean:

2713

2704

Oceanport:

565

563

Red Bank:

1566

1562

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

602

597

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

155

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

500

498

Shrewsbury Township:

97

97

Spring Lake:

212

209

Spring Lake Heights:

353

351

Tinton Falls:

1569

1562

Union Beach:

510

506

Upper Freehold:

488

484

Wall:

2306

2291

West Long Branch:

1031

1027

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.