AH Police Seeks Man Who Committed Act of Lewdness at Bayshore Plaza

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On 03/18/2021 at approximately 12:20 p.m. officers responded to the Bayshore Plaza, 9 State Highway 36, for a report of a male subject in his mid to early forties committing an act of lewdness inside his vehicle. The vehicle description provided was a four-door silver Mazda with a male subject sitting in the driver’s seat. Surveillance video shows the vehicle park in five different parking spaces in the Bayshore Plaza before parking in the parking space where the act was observed.

While in the last parking space a female subject advised that she observed this male subject masturbating in his vehicle while she was entering her vehicle which was parked next to the Mazda. This department is reaching out to the public for further assistance from possible witnesses.

Anyone that may have seen this male subject committing the same act at this location or any other location on this date or any other date is asked to contact the Atlantic Highlands Police Department at their earliest convenience. Please make contact with Detective Sergeant Scott Reinert or Detective Travis Morgan at (732) 291-1212.