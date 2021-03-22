AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 222 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 22, there are 222 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked sixth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 57,982. As of March 22, there are 272 hospitalized, 47 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 23 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,940 tests, with 782 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Mar    

21-Mar

Aberdeen:

1626

1621

Allenhurst:

64

64

Allentown:

100

100

Asbury Park:

1514

1506

Atlantic Highlands:

295

292

Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173

Belmar:

477

475

Bradley Beach:

326

325

Brielle:

514

511

Colts Neck:

876

874

Deal:

260

260

Eatontown:

1457

1456

Englishtown:

200

199

Fair Haven:

401

397

Farmingdale:

130

129

Freehold Borough:

1418

1415

Freehold Township:

3048

3041

Hazlet:

1780

1773

Highlands:

323

321

Holmdel:

1390

1385

Howell:

4624

4609

Interlaken:

76

75

Keansburg:

1043

1033

Keyport:

610

601

Lake Como:

139

139

Little Silver:

538

534

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3863

3848

Manalapan:

3516

3510

Manasquan:

498

492

Marlboro:

3028

3017

Matawan:

980

975

Middletown:

5385

5364

Millstone Township:

779

775

Monmouth Beach:

292

291

Neptune City:

453

451

Neptune Township:

2983

2976

Ocean:

2704

2700

Oceanport:

563

563

Red Bank:

1562

1558

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

597

593

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

152

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

498

497

Shrewsbury Township:

97

96

Spring Lake:

209

210

Spring Lake Heights:

351

347

Tinton Falls:

1562

1557

Union Beach:

506

499

Upper Freehold:

484

481

Wall:

2291

2280

West Long Branch:

1027

1022

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

