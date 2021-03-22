HUNT the HOOK- A Scavenger Hunt

During the third week in April over 7 days time,

Solve clues that arrive as riddles or rhymes.

Structures on Sandy Hook could be key,

Or places of interest there, historically.

You won’t take any “things” from the park,

Leave only your footprints before it gets dark.

Don’t forget that once you have solved all the clues,

Your answers require proof; your photos will do!

HUNT the HOOK is game for all,

Yet please have an adult, so none go A.W.O.L.

Clues will be varied, by scope, form, and site,

But once you’ve concluded, win you just might!

When you visit Sandy Hook during National Park Week,

Please mind the rules (really not unique);

Stay 6 feet apart from others at play,

And wear your mask when close, inside of Gateway.

The game is afoot!

SANDY HOOK, NJ - In celebration of the federally-designated National Park Week from April 17 - 25, The Sandy Hook Foundation is pleased to present HUNT the HOOK, an outdoor scavenger hunt for all ages, meant to engage and inspire the public within the park in a safe, fun, and (slightly) competitive way.

Each team (up to 5 participants) can register with a $15 donation to SHF at sandyhooknj.org and have 7 days, 4/17 - 4/25, from dawn to dusk, to decipher clues, find the locations within Sandy Hook, and provide and submit proof through submission of photos or sketches. Answers to clues will take your team throughout the park on an adventure like no other!

The winning team receives a 2021 Summer Parking Pass to Sandy Hook (Memorial Day - Labor Day), a $100 Gift Card to The Lusty Lobster in Highlands, NJ, and a basket of Sandy Hook Foundation swag!

Registration and sponsorships of the event are available on-line at www.sandyhooknj.org, via Text to Give (text SANDYHOOKHUNT to 44-321) or by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 732.291.7733 to learn more. Sponsorship levels allow for free team registration and marketing for your business or organization. Special thanks to The Lusty Lobster in Highlands, for Prize Sponsorship, and 360 Painting Monmouth County for their Harbor Seal Sponsorship.

Sandy Hook is a 2,044 acre peninsula extending between the Raritan Bay and Atlantic Ocean. With seven ecosystems, miles of ocean and bay beaches, and Fort Hancock, a federally designated National Historic Landmark, there is so much to see and do.

We invite you to support your National Park and join us by registering, or as a Sponsor!

For more information about The Sandy Hook Foundation, please visit https://www.sandyhooknj.org or call 732-291-7733.