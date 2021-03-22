Atlantic Highlands First Aid and Safety Squad Hosts Info Session

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad is inviting all local residents to a special ZOOM presentation Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Access to the link is as https://bit.ly/2NafGU5

Appearing at masses at St. Agnes Church Sunday, as well as in other locations, Treasure Tom Hayden stressed to listeners the Zoom meeting is not about fund raising, but rather keeping residents aware of what the volunteer squad does, the equipment it has, procedures squad members follow and other information that might be useful to residents. Hayden said it also gives the public the opportunity to see their own interest in becoming members of the squad and describes some areas in which they can become involved.

On Facebook, the Squad also pointed out the free, virtual event will give the community a chance to learn about what the squad does and how you may be able to help. It explains the event will cover how there is a place for everyone at the AHFAS, the role an all-volunteer AHFAS serves in the community, how being a member is important to the community, the many ways members can enhance their life skills and meet personal goals. It will; also include information on what a first responder does during an emergency, the result if community members decide not to volunteer and the membership process if they do want to participate in the community.

There will be information on what it takes to become an EMT or an Emergency Medical Driver and benefits available to first responders.