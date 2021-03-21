Monmouth County has 252 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 21, there are 252 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Mar 20-Mar Aberdeen: 1621 1617 Allenhurst: 64 64 Allentown: 100 100 Asbury Park: 1506 1500 Atlantic Highlands: 292 290 Avon-by-the-Sea: 173 173 Belmar: 475 475 Bradley Beach: 325 324 Brielle: 511 511 Colts Neck: 874 873 Deal: 260 260 Eatontown: 1456 1451 Englishtown: 199 198 Fair Haven: 397 396 Farmingdale: 129 128 Freehold Borough: 1415 1411 Freehold Township: 3041 3035 Hazlet: 1773 1769 Highlands: 321 320 Holmdel: 1385 1382 Howell: 4609 4603 Interlaken: 75 75 Keansburg: 1033 1031 Keyport: 601 601 Lake Como: 139 139 Little Silver: 534 533 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3848 3846 Manalapan: 3510 3503 Manasquan: 492 492 Marlboro: 3017 3013 Matawan: 975 974 Middletown: 5364 5345 Millstone Township: 775 774 Monmouth Beach: 291 291 Neptune City: 451 449 Neptune Township: 2976 2970 Ocean: 2700 2694 Oceanport: 563 563 Red Bank: 1558 1557 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 593 592 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 497 496 Shrewsbury Township: 96 96 Spring Lake: 210 209 Spring Lake Heights: 347 347 Tinton Falls: 1557 1556 Union Beach: 499 498 Upper Freehold: 481 481 Wall: 2280 2280 West Long Branch: 1022 1021 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.