Monmouth County has 252 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 21, there are 252 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Mar    

20-Mar

Aberdeen:

1621

1617

Allenhurst:

64

64

Allentown:

100

100

Asbury Park:

1506

1500

Atlantic Highlands:

292

290

Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173

Belmar:

475

475

Bradley Beach:

325

324

Brielle:

511

511

Colts Neck:

874

873

Deal:

260

260

Eatontown:

1456

1451

Englishtown:

199

198

Fair Haven:

397

396

Farmingdale:

129

128

Freehold Borough:

1415

1411

Freehold Township:

3041

3035

Hazlet:

1773

1769

Highlands:

321

320

Holmdel:

1385

1382

Howell:

4609

4603

Interlaken:

75

75

Keansburg:

1033

1031

Keyport:

601

601

Lake Como:

139

139

Little Silver:

534

533

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3848

3846

Manalapan:

3510

3503

Manasquan:

492

492

Marlboro:

3017

3013

Matawan:

975

974

Middletown:

5364

5345

Millstone Township:

775

774

Monmouth Beach:

291

291

Neptune City:

451

449

Neptune Township:

2976

2970

Ocean:

2700

2694

Oceanport:

563

563

Red Bank:

1558

1557

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

593

592

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

152

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

497

496

Shrewsbury Township:

96

96

Spring Lake:

210

209

Spring Lake Heights:

347

347

Tinton Falls:

1557

1556

Union Beach:

499

498

Upper Freehold:

481

481

Wall:

2280

2280

West Long Branch:

1022

1021

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

