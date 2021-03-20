AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 440 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 20, there are 440 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Mar    

19-Mar

Aberdeen:

1617

1596

Allenhurst:

64

64

Allentown:

100

99

Asbury Park:

1500

1491

Atlantic Highlands:

290

282

Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173

Belmar:

475

467

Bradley Beach:

324

317

Brielle:

511

506

Colts Neck:

873

853

Deal:

260

258

Eatontown:

1451

1442

Englishtown:

198

196

Fair Haven:

396

392

Farmingdale:

128

127

Freehold Borough:

1411

1400

Freehold Township:

3035

3012

Hazlet:

1769

1750

Highlands:

320

319

Holmdel:

1382

1369

Howell:

4603

4552

Interlaken:

75

73

Keansburg:

1031

1023

Keyport:

601

596

Lake Como:

139

137

Little Silver:

533

527

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3846

3810

Manalapan:

3503

3466

Manasquan:

492

487

Marlboro:

3013

2981

Matawan:

974

959

Middletown:

5345

5266

Millstone Township:

774

770

Monmouth Beach:

291

287

Neptune City:

449

444

Neptune Township:

2970

2940

Ocean:

2694

2678

Oceanport:

563

557

Red Bank:

1557

1549

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

592

588

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

152

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

496

495

Shrewsbury Township:

96

96

Spring Lake:

209

206

Spring Lake Heights:

347

347

Tinton Falls:

1556

1537

Union Beach:

498

493

Upper Freehold:

481

478

Wall:

2280

2251

West Long Branch:

1021

1016

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

