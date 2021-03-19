Monmouth County has 317 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 19, there are 317 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Mar 18-Mar Aberdeen: 1596 1585 Allenhurst: 64 64 Allentown: 99 99 Asbury Park: 1491 1486 Atlantic Highlands: 282 279 Avon-by-the-Sea: 173 172 Belmar: 467 465 Bradley Beach: 317 316 Brielle: 506 502 Colts Neck: 853 850 Deal: 258 257 Eatontown: 1442 1432 Englishtown: 196 194 Fair Haven: 392 391 Farmingdale: 127 127 Freehold Borough: 1400 1396 Freehold Township: 3012 3005 Hazlet: 1750 1740 Highlands: 319 319 Holmdel: 1369 1355 Howell: 4552 4527 Interlaken: 73 73 Keansburg: 1023 1006 Keyport: 596 596 Lake Como: 137 137 Little Silver: 527 526 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3810 3791 Manalapan: 3466 3444 Manasquan: 487 483 Marlboro: 2981 2965 Matawan: 959 951 Middletown: 5266 5233 Millstone Township: 770 765 Monmouth Beach: 287 284 Neptune City: 444 438 Neptune Township: 2940 2927 Ocean: 2678 2664 Oceanport: 557 555 Red Bank: 1549 1547 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 588 583 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 495 488 Shrewsbury Township: 96 96 Spring Lake: 206 204 Spring Lake Heights: 347 345 Tinton Falls: 1537 1527 Union Beach: 493 491 Upper Freehold: 478 475 Wall: 2251 2241 West Long Branch: 1016 1010 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.