AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 317 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 19, there are 317 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Mar    

18-Mar

Aberdeen:

1596

1585

Allenhurst:

64

64

Allentown:

99

99

Asbury Park:

1491

1486

Atlantic Highlands:

282

279

Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

172

Belmar:

467

465

Bradley Beach:

317

316

Brielle:

506

502

Colts Neck:

853

850

Deal:

258

257

Eatontown:

1442

1432

Englishtown:

196

194

Fair Haven:

392

391

Farmingdale:

127

127

Freehold Borough:

1400

1396

Freehold Township:

3012

3005

Hazlet:

1750

1740

Highlands:

319

319

Holmdel:

1369

1355

Howell:

4552

4527

Interlaken:

73

73

Keansburg:

1023

1006

Keyport:

596

596

Lake Como:

137

137

Little Silver:

527

526

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

3810

3791

Manalapan:

3466

3444

Manasquan:

487

483

Marlboro:

2981

2965

Matawan:

959

951

Middletown:

5266

5233

Millstone Township:

770

765

Monmouth Beach:

287

284

Neptune City:

444

438

Neptune Township:

2940

2927

Ocean:

2678

2664

Oceanport:

557

555

Red Bank:

1549

1547

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

588

583

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

152

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

495

488

Shrewsbury Township:

96

96

Spring Lake:

206

204

Spring Lake Heights:

347

345

Tinton Falls:

1537

1527

Union Beach:

493

491

Upper Freehold:

478

475

Wall:

2251

2241

West Long Branch:

1016

1010

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.