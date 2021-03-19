Monmouth County is Helping Seniors get Vaccinated

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is committed to helping senior residents get the COVID-19 vaccine and the County has been working with several community partners to achieve this goal.

“We understand that there are challenges for many of our senior residents who wish to get vaccinated, and we have remained committed to finding solutions,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are grateful to all of our community partners who are helping us to reach our seniors, especially those in underrepresented areas and those without access to technology. Through all our efforts, we have vaccinated 650 seniors this week alone.”

This week, the County partnered with Union Beach and Manalapan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors in their respective communities.

“It is so important that we help our senior residents get vaccinated so that they can see their grandchildren, family and friends and stop living in fear,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Many of our seniors need extra care because of issues with hearing or mobility. The County’s Office on Aging works closely with these seniors and their family members to help them in every way possible.”

Union Beach was given 50 Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which were distributed by appointment only on Thursday, March 18 at the Union Beach Borough Hall between 10 a.m. and noon.

"Myself and the Borough Council appreciate and are grateful to the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners and the Monmouth County Department of Health for partnering with Union Beach and working to protect our residents. The County has created the absolute best vaccine distribution program in the entire state, and we are excited to partner with them," said Charles W. Cocuzza, Mayor of the Borough of Union Beach.

The County has also worked with Manalapan to schedule appointments for 65 of their seniors to receive vaccines at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold.

“We appreciate this teamwork with Monmouth County to get us these vaccines for our seniors,” said Jack McNaboe, Mayor of Manalapan Township. “We especially thank the County’s Office on Aging, the Board of County Commissioners and the entire Monmouth County team for their efforts to vaccinate our most vulnerable residents who should have been the State’s priority all along.”

Appointments were scheduled by the municipalities.

All seniors with appointments for vaccines can elect to be driven by the Monmouth County Division of Transportation to the vaccination site and be inoculated while on the bus.

“Offering transportation to vaccine appointments, and the ability to be vaccinated without having to leave the bus, are ways the County has identified to help our seniors with mobility issues, as well as all of our residents with disabilities,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our most vulnerable residents in any way we can.”

Residents who are 60 years old and over, or 18 years old and older and disabled, with a confirmed vaccine appointment, may schedule a trip by calling the Monmouth County Division of Transportation at 732-431-6480, option 1.

Transportation is only available during normal operating hours which are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can also go to the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com and use the Monmouth County online vaccine scheduling system to make an appointment.

For more information regarding the State’s phased vaccine eligibility approach, go to covid19.nj.gov.