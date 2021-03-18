Hazlet Man facing Child Pornography Charges

FREEHOLD – A Hazlet man is facing child pornography charges on the heels of a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A 5-month investigation that involved detectives from both Monmouth and Union counties culminated with his arrest today, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Joseph A. Campos, 48, of Hazlet, who was employed as a Child Study Team – Learning Disabilities Consultant with the Perth Amboy Board of Education, is charged with one count of third degree possession of child pornography and second degree distribution of child pornography.

A joint investigation was conducted over a 5-month period by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and its Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Bradley Beach, Hazlet and Manalapan Township police departments, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with assistance from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation was sparked by a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from an online service company. NCMEC forwarded the tip to the New Jersey ICAC Regional Task Force before the referral was made to our Office for investigation.

As a result of the joint investigation, Campos was arrested and charged on Thursday. Campos was released this morning, following his initial appearance before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James Newman. Campos was released under the conditions he report to probation on a monthly basis, he was also barred from using the Internet and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children. The Perth Amboy School District was informed of the results of the investigation.

If convicted of possession of child pornography, Campos faces a sentence of three to five years in prison. If convicted of distribution of child pornography, he faces a sentence of five to ten years in prison. If convicted, Campos could also be subject Community Parole for Life and may be required under Megan’s Law to register with the New Jersey Sex Offender Registry.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.