Monmouth County has 323 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 18, there are 323 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Mar    

17-Mar

Aberdeen:

1585

1581

Allenhurst:

64

64

Allentown:

99

99

Asbury Park:

1486

1483

Atlantic Highlands:

279

277

Avon-by-the-Sea:

172

171

Belmar:

465

464

Bradley Beach:

316

311

Brielle:

502

498

Colts Neck:

850

848

Deal:

257

256

Eatontown:

1432

1425

Englishtown:

194

194

Fair Haven:

391

390

Farmingdale:

127

125

Freehold Borough:

1396

1391

Freehold Township:

3005

2991

Hazlet:

1740

1720

Highlands:

319

320

Holmdel:

1355

1342

Howell:

4527

4485

Interlaken:

73

73

Keansburg:

1006

994

Keyport:

596

592

Lake Como:

137

137

Little Silver:

526

524

Loch Arbour:

24

23

Long Branch:

3791

3766

Manalapan:

3444

3434

Manasquan:

483

476

Marlboro:

2965

2952

Matawan:

951

945

Middletown:

5233

5209

Millstone Township:

765

760

Monmouth Beach:

284

283

Neptune City:

438

433

Neptune Township:

2927

2909

Ocean:

2664

2652

Oceanport:

555

553

Red Bank:

1547

1542

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

583

578

Sea Bright:

128

128

Sea Girt:

152

152

Shrewsbury Borough:

488

487

Shrewsbury Township:

96

96

Spring Lake:

204

203

Spring Lake Heights:

345

342

Tinton Falls:

1527

1512

Union Beach:

491

489

Upper Freehold:

475

474

Wall:

2241

2225

West Long Branch:

1010

1007

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

