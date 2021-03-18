Monmouth County has 323 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 18, there are 323 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Monday, March 22 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Mar 17-Mar Aberdeen: 1585 1581 Allenhurst: 64 64 Allentown: 99 99 Asbury Park: 1486 1483 Atlantic Highlands: 279 277 Avon-by-the-Sea: 172 171 Belmar: 465 464 Bradley Beach: 316 311 Brielle: 502 498 Colts Neck: 850 848 Deal: 257 256 Eatontown: 1432 1425 Englishtown: 194 194 Fair Haven: 391 390 Farmingdale: 127 125 Freehold Borough: 1396 1391 Freehold Township: 3005 2991 Hazlet: 1740 1720 Highlands: 319 320 Holmdel: 1355 1342 Howell: 4527 4485 Interlaken: 73 73 Keansburg: 1006 994 Keyport: 596 592 Lake Como: 137 137 Little Silver: 526 524 Loch Arbour: 24 23 Long Branch: 3791 3766 Manalapan: 3444 3434 Manasquan: 483 476 Marlboro: 2965 2952 Matawan: 951 945 Middletown: 5233 5209 Millstone Township: 765 760 Monmouth Beach: 284 283 Neptune City: 438 433 Neptune Township: 2927 2909 Ocean: 2664 2652 Oceanport: 555 553 Red Bank: 1547 1542 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 583 578 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 488 487 Shrewsbury Township: 96 96 Spring Lake: 204 203 Spring Lake Heights: 345 342 Tinton Falls: 1527 1512 Union Beach: 491 489 Upper Freehold: 475 474 Wall: 2241 2225 West Long Branch: 1010 1007 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.