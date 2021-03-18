Brookdale Ranked No. 24 in Top Community Colleges in the Nation for 2021

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is congratulating Brookdale Community College for being ranked No. 24 in Academic Influence’s top 50 Best Community Colleges of 2021.

“The entire Board of County Commissioners is extremely proud of Brookdale Community College for being recognized as one of the top 25 community colleges in the nation,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Through their tireless efforts, dedication and commitment, Brookdale has clearly demonstrated that students will receive an exceptional experience and education during their time at the County’s community college.”

The criteria for ranking the top community colleges includes a minimum of 1,000 enrolled students, full accreditation, and exclusively a two-year or associate degree program. Academic Influence also considers how influential the school’s faculty is and factors in the student body size.

“It comes as no surprise that Brookdale would be ranked among the best. Brookdale offers the opportunity to receive a diverse educational experience for students with more than 60 programs available,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to Brookdale Community College. “Attending Brookdale is an affordable option to attend college and earn an associate degree or a certificate. Monmouth County is proud to see Brookdale as one of the only two New Jersey colleges that made the top 50 list.”

Brookdale Community College offers a variety of degrees in 68 academic programs including, four Academic Credit Certificates and eight Academic Credit Certificates of Achievement. In addition, non-degree courses and non-credit courses are available.

According to their website, AcacemicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquires from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders.

For more information about Brookdale Community College, go to www.brookdalecc.edu.