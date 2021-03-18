AH First Aid & Safety Squad to Host Town-Wide Virtual Volunteer Recruitment Info Session

Live, Online Event To Kickoff 2021 Membership Drive

March 24, 2021 7:00 PM

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands First Aid & Safety Squad will host a live, town-wide volunteer recruitment virtual information session on March 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The hour-long event will provide attendees with information about how being a member of the all-volunteer squad can help them reach their personal goals while also helping the community.

All are invited to attend the online gathering, conducted over Zoom. The event will kick off the squad’s 2021 membership drive, which is focused on increasing its roster of volunteer EMS providers and better serve the community. Residents can register for the free event by visiting www.ahfirstaid.org.

Volunteering is incredibly rewarding,” said Richard Huff, president of the AHFAS. “Are you compassionate? Are you looking to expand your network of friends? Are you looking to expand your personal brand or learn new skills? Our first-ever virtual recruitment event will provide attendees with everything they’ll need to know about volunteering and this award-winning organization. They’ll also learn that our members are the community – representing teachers, fishermen, engineers, stock brokers, office workers, homemakers, journalists, artists, retirees and more – all committed to give something of themselves to help someone else in their time of need.”

Attendees of the recruitment event will be able to learn about the squad, how it responds to 911 calls, what it takes to be a member, and what they can gain by being a part of the organization. They’ll learn valuable insight into why being a member is important – and what it means to the community. There will also be a Q&A period, where attendees can get any questions they have about EMS or about volunteering answered.

“We have relied on volunteers to deliver this service to the borough for more than 90 years,” said Ann Schoeller, chief of the AHFAS. “To meet the growing needs of the community, we must increase our team of first responders. During the online event, we’ll share with attendees the variety of levels of membership to meet the needs of our residents, ranging from drivers to EMTs. We’ll also share thoughts about the satisfaction that comes from being part of the fabric of your community is endless.”

Since 1929, the all-volunteer AHFAS has been providing free, emergency medical and rescue services to the borough of Atlantic Highlands, NJ and occasionally assisting with the surrounding communities. Members are highly trained emergency medical service providers, who respond to 911 calls around the clock. During non-pandemic times, the organization also provides CPR and first aid training to area groups and participates in all community events. And for more than two decades, the Squad has provided the Santa Runs to the community.

“The past year has been a challenge on volunteer organizations like ours,” said Huff. “The pandemic has disrupted our daily lives, the location of our members, our in-person recruitment efforts, and ultimately how we serve our community. By taking our recruitment efforts to the digital space, we’re able to reach potential volunteers at home, at work, or wherever they can log on. Adding to our all-volunteer team is key for us to provide this vital service on a timely basis, 365 days a year.”

The organization is a place where people can use their previous experience in finance, marketing, education, psychology, technology and more, to make meaningful contributions to the Squad. Aside from personal satisfaction, members of the AHFAS are eligible for college tuition benefits under the Volunteer Tuition Credit Program, for the Atlantic Highlands funded Length of Service Awards Program, and various discounts afforded first responders throughout the state.

Have questions about what it takes to become a member? Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and a member will be happy to discuss all available options. The AHFAS can also be reached via a non-emergency number at (732) 291-8118 or online at www.ahfirstaid.org.

“This is a great time to join our team and become a member of this dynamic organization,” said Schoeller. “Take that first step, attend our virtual information session on March 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM and get the process started.”