Monmouth County has 373 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 17, there are 373 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Mar 16-Mar Aberdeen: 1581 1571 Allenhurst: 64 63 Allentown: 99 98 Asbury Park: 1483 1477 Atlantic Highlands: 277 274 Avon-by-the-Sea: 171 170 Belmar: 464 462 Bradley Beach: 311 310 Brielle: 498 497 Colts Neck: 848 842 Deal: 256 256 Eatontown: 1425 1418 Englishtown: 194 190 Fair Haven: 390 389 Farmingdale: 125 125 Freehold Borough: 1391 1380 Freehold Township: 2991 2977 Hazlet: 1720 1704 Highlands: 320 319 Holmdel: 1342 1334 Howell: 4485 4445 Interlaken: 73 72 Keansburg: 994 982 Keyport: 592 591 Lake Como: 137 136 Little Silver: 524 522 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3766 3757 Manalapan: 3434 3406 Manasquan: 476 468 Marlboro: 2952 2929 Matawan: 945 931 Middletown: 5209 5178 Millstone Township: 760 749 Monmouth Beach: 283 283 Neptune City: 433 433 Neptune Township: 2909 2891 Ocean: 2652 2633 Oceanport: 553 545 Red Bank: 1542 1535 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 578 574 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 151 Shrewsbury Borough: 487 488 Shrewsbury Township: 96 96 Spring Lake: 203 201 Spring Lake Heights: 342 342 Tinton Falls: 1512 1499 Union Beach: 489 486 Upper Freehold: 474 472 Wall: 2225 2206 West Long Branch: 1007 1005 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.