N.J. Business Action Center Hosts ‘Resources for Recovery’ Webinars for Business Organizations

Free webcasts detail available programs and resources for N.J. businesses

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, is hosting a series of free webinars titled “Resources for Recovery & Growth.” The webcasts, which began on February 22 and run through April 20, provide an update on available tools and programs to help businesses through recovery from disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The NJBAC is partnering with local chambers, community organizations and associations to reach business owners across the state.

“There are tools and resources available to businesses and we are making it our mission to spread the word,” said Melanie Willoughby, executive director of the NJBAC. “We have already reached hundreds of companies and are building momentum as our series continues.”

Webinar topics range from available financial and technical resources, tips for obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE), understanding safety protocols, mandated employee benefits and setting up ecommerce businesses. The live webinars also describe the international opportunities through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program (NJ STEP), which provides financial awards to eligible small businesses to increase export capacity, and financial resources and tips for growing a business.

“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to provide information directly to small businesses that they can use to spur their economic recovery,” said Willoughby.

Organizations participating in the first installment of the webinar series this spring include:

Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce

Bridgeton Chamber of Commerce

Lakewood Chamber of Commerce

Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce

Sussex County Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Vineland Chamber of Commerce

Evesham Chamber of Commerce

Waldwick Chamber of Commerce

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

The NJBAC team has ramped up its efforts to provide recovery resources to businesses. The list of those resources can be found here. In addition, there is a new business friendly website established to provide up-to-date information on recovery resources. It also features a “live chat” feature.

To help businesses in real-time, the New Jersey Business Action Center answers questions through its ‘Helpline’ (1-800-JERSEY-7). On social media, the NJBAC has answered questions during live “Twitter Chats,” interacted with businesses through Instagram and distributed timely information through the NJBAC’s LinkedIn page. The State of New Jersey also established a new business-friendly website at Business.NJ.gov. The website hosts a “live chat” featuring the NJBAC business experts answering business questions in real time, engaging in over 300 chats a day.

The NJBAC recently hosted a free webinar titled “COVID-19 Workplace Health/Safety & Worker Benefits: What Employers Need To Know.” In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, this tri-county virtual event also featured economic development leaders from Hudson, Bergen and Passaic counties.

About the New Jersey Business Action Center

The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), housed within the New Jersey Department of State and operating under the leadership of Executive Director Melanie Willoughby, is a business-first resource that offers no-cost, confidential assistance to help businesses grow. The team helps companies of all sizes save time and money by getting answers from government agencies, directing businesses to appropriate officials and contacts, and facilitating meetings and follow-ups from regulatory agencies. For further information, call 1-800-JERSEY-7, visit https://nj.gov/state/bac/ or follow up on Twitter at @NJ_BAC.