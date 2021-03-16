AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 16, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Mar    

15-Mar

Aberdeen:

1571

1560

Allenhurst:

63

61

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1477

1463

Atlantic Highlands:

274

273

Avon-by-the-Sea:

170

169

Belmar:

462

458

Bradley Beach:

310

310

Brielle:

497

496

Colts Neck:

842

840

Deal:

256

256

Eatontown:

1418

1409

Englishtown:

190

190

Fair Haven:

389

385

Farmingdale:

125

125

Freehold Borough:

1380

1374

Freehold Township:

2977

2966

Hazlet:

1704

1695

Highlands:

319

318

Holmdel:

1334

1324

Howell:

4445

4427

Interlaken:

72

71

Keansburg:

982

984

Keyport:

591

590

Lake Como:

136

136

Little Silver:

522

518

Loch Arbour:

23

23

Long Branch:

3757

3731

Manalapan:

3406

3378

Manasquan:

468

467

Marlboro:

2929

2913

Matawan:

931

930

Middletown:

5178

5145

Millstone Township:

749

748

Monmouth Beach:

283

281

Neptune City:

433

432

Neptune Township:

2891

2886

Ocean:

2633

2622

Oceanport:

545

545

Red Bank:

1535

1522

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

574

567

Sea Bright:

128

126

Sea Girt:

151

151

Shrewsbury Borough:

488

486

Shrewsbury Township:

96

95

Spring Lake:

201

200

Spring Lake Heights:

342

341

Tinton Falls:

1499

1490

Union Beach:

486

476

Upper Freehold:

472

470

Wall:

2206

2201

West Long Branch:

1005

997

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

