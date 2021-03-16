Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 16, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Mar 15-Mar Aberdeen: 1571 1560 Allenhurst: 63 61 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1477 1463 Atlantic Highlands: 274 273 Avon-by-the-Sea: 170 169 Belmar: 462 458 Bradley Beach: 310 310 Brielle: 497 496 Colts Neck: 842 840 Deal: 256 256 Eatontown: 1418 1409 Englishtown: 190 190 Fair Haven: 389 385 Farmingdale: 125 125 Freehold Borough: 1380 1374 Freehold Township: 2977 2966 Hazlet: 1704 1695 Highlands: 319 318 Holmdel: 1334 1324 Howell: 4445 4427 Interlaken: 72 71 Keansburg: 982 984 Keyport: 591 590 Lake Como: 136 136 Little Silver: 522 518 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3757 3731 Manalapan: 3406 3378 Manasquan: 468 467 Marlboro: 2929 2913 Matawan: 931 930 Middletown: 5178 5145 Millstone Township: 749 748 Monmouth Beach: 283 281 Neptune City: 433 432 Neptune Township: 2891 2886 Ocean: 2633 2622 Oceanport: 545 545 Red Bank: 1535 1522 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 574 567 Sea Bright: 128 126 Sea Girt: 151 151 Shrewsbury Borough: 488 486 Shrewsbury Township: 96 95 Spring Lake: 201 200 Spring Lake Heights: 342 341 Tinton Falls: 1499 1490 Union Beach: 486 476 Upper Freehold: 472 470 Wall: 2206 2201 West Long Branch: 1005 997 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.