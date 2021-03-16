AHHerald Search

Navesink River Road Closed Starting Monday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Navesink River Road will be closed starting on the above date for 30 days in preparation for the replacement of the McClees bridge.

No emergency traffic. No through traffic.

Plan alternate routes.

Expect delays.

