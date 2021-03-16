Navesink River Road Closed Starting Monday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Navesink River Road will be closed starting on the above date for 30 days in preparation for the replacement of the McClees bridge.
No emergency traffic. No through traffic.
Plan alternate routes.
Expect delays.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Navesink River Road will be closed starting on the above date for 30 days in preparation for the replacement of the McClees bridge.
No emergency traffic. No through traffic.
Plan alternate routes.
Expect delays.
We rely on advertising to support our operations. When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.
America's First Official Electronic Newspaper
Watch Our Online Concerts on Facebook
AHHerald.com
1999-2020
AMERICA'S 1ST OFFICIAL ONLINE NEWSPAPER!
Advertise with us
[email protected]