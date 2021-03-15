Hazlet Man Stabbed at Middle Road Residence

HAZLET, NJ - On March 15, 2021, at 1:39 AM, Hazlet Police officers responded to a 911 call for an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Middle Road. The first arriving officers located a 56 year old male victim, with multiple stab wounds to his neck and arm. The victim was transported by ambulance to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition. The suspect, identified as Julian Colacicco, 30 of Hazlet surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at the residence on Middle Road. Colacicco was charged with first degree Attempted Murder and third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Colacchia is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a future court date.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Steven Venticinque of the Hazlet Township Police Department at 732-264-6565.