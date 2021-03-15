AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 215 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 15, there are 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 55,767. As of March 15, there are 279 hospitalized, 47 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, March 16 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,869 tests, with 780 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Mar    

14-Mar

Aberdeen:

1560

1553

Allenhurst:

61

61

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1463

1451

Atlantic Highlands:

273

272

Avon-by-the-Sea:

169

169

Belmar:

458

456

Bradley Beach:

310

310

Brielle:

496

494

Colts Neck:

840

834

Deal:

256

255

Eatontown:

1409

1404

Englishtown:

190

190

Fair Haven:

385

384

Farmingdale:

125

123

Freehold Borough:

1374

1371

Freehold Township:

2966

2960

Hazlet:

1695

1690

Highlands:

318

317

Holmdel:

1324

1320

Howell:

4427

4411

Interlaken:

71

71

Keansburg:

984

973

Keyport:

590

586

Lake Como:

136

136

Little Silver:

518

515

Loch Arbour:

23

23

Long Branch:

3731

3726

Manalapan:

3378

3370

Manasquan:

467

464

Marlboro:

2913

2896

Matawan:

930

924

Middletown:

5145

5121

Millstone Township:

748

745

Monmouth Beach:

281

280

Neptune City:

432

432

Neptune Township:

2886

2872

Ocean:

2622

2601

Oceanport:

545

543

Red Bank:

1522

1521

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

567

561

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

151

151

Shrewsbury Borough:

486

485

Shrewsbury Township:

95

95

Spring Lake:

200

200

Spring Lake Heights:

341

341

Tinton Falls:

1490

1490

Union Beach:

476

472

Upper Freehold:

470

469

Wall:

2201

2193

West Long Branch:

997

996

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.