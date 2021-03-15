Monmouth County has 215 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 15, there are 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 55,767. As of March 15, there are 279 hospitalized, 47 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, March 16 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,869 tests, with 780 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Mar 14-Mar Aberdeen: 1560 1553 Allenhurst: 61 61 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1463 1451 Atlantic Highlands: 273 272 Avon-by-the-Sea: 169 169 Belmar: 458 456 Bradley Beach: 310 310 Brielle: 496 494 Colts Neck: 840 834 Deal: 256 255 Eatontown: 1409 1404 Englishtown: 190 190 Fair Haven: 385 384 Farmingdale: 125 123 Freehold Borough: 1374 1371 Freehold Township: 2966 2960 Hazlet: 1695 1690 Highlands: 318 317 Holmdel: 1324 1320 Howell: 4427 4411 Interlaken: 71 71 Keansburg: 984 973 Keyport: 590 586 Lake Como: 136 136 Little Silver: 518 515 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3731 3726 Manalapan: 3378 3370 Manasquan: 467 464 Marlboro: 2913 2896 Matawan: 930 924 Middletown: 5145 5121 Millstone Township: 748 745 Monmouth Beach: 281 280 Neptune City: 432 432 Neptune Township: 2886 2872 Ocean: 2622 2601 Oceanport: 545 543 Red Bank: 1522 1521 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 567 561 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 151 151 Shrewsbury Borough: 486 485 Shrewsbury Township: 95 95 Spring Lake: 200 200 Spring Lake Heights: 341 341 Tinton Falls: 1490 1490 Union Beach: 476 472 Upper Freehold: 470 469 Wall: 2201 2193 West Long Branch: 997 996 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.