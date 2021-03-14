Deal Police Resuscitate Unconscious Man at Municipal Tennis Court

DEAL, NJ - On March 14, 2021 at approximately 10:22am Ptl Jon Losquadro was dispatched to the Borough of Interlaken municipal tennis courts for a report of a fall victim with a head injury. Upon arrival Ptl Losquadro found a 74 year old male unconscious, not breathing, with no pulse and blood coming from his head. Ptl Losquadro immediately began CPR and requested assistance.

Lt Matt Sharin, Sgt Brian Egan and Ptl Zach Bell then responded and arrived on scene to assist with life saving measures. Officers performed CPR until Allenhurst First Aid and paramedics arrived on scene. Upon arrival of paramedics officers had been able to regain a pulse and the patient was subsequently transported to the hospital where he is receiving care.