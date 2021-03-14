Monmouth County has 293 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 14, there are 293 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Mar 13-Mar Aberdeen: 1553 1547 Allenhurst: 61 61 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1451 1441 Atlantic Highlands: 272 268 Avon-by-the-Sea: 169 168 Belmar: 456 453 Bradley Beach: 310 308 Brielle: 494 489 Colts Neck: 834 832 Deal: 255 253 Eatontown: 1404 1400 Englishtown: 190 190 Fair Haven: 384 379 Farmingdale: 123 123 Freehold Borough: 1371 1367 Freehold Township: 2960 2944 Hazlet: 1690 1683 Highlands: 317 316 Holmdel: 1320 1313 Howell: 4411 4387 Interlaken: 71 70 Keansburg: 973 968 Keyport: 586 586 Lake Como: 136 133 Little Silver: 515 511 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3726 3703 Manalapan: 3370 3349 Manasquan: 464 462 Marlboro: 2896 2888 Matawan: 924 920 Middletown: 5121 5090 Millstone Township: 745 741 Monmouth Beach: 280 279 Neptune City: 432 428 Neptune Township: 2872 2859 Ocean: 2601 2588 Oceanport: 543 541 Red Bank: 1521 1510 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 561 558 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 151 151 Shrewsbury Borough: 485 480 Shrewsbury Township: 95 95 Spring Lake: 200 200 Spring Lake Heights: 341 341 Tinton Falls: 1490 1481 Union Beach: 472 470 Upper Freehold: 469 465 Wall: 2193 2178 West Long Branch: 996 992 Unknown: 0 0

