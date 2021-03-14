AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 293 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 14, there are 293 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Mar    

13-Mar

Aberdeen:

1553

1547

Allenhurst:

61

61

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1451

1441

Atlantic Highlands:

272

268

Avon-by-the-Sea:

169

168

Belmar:

456

453

Bradley Beach:

310

308

Brielle:

494

489

Colts Neck:

834

832

Deal:

255

253

Eatontown:

1404

1400

Englishtown:

190

190

Fair Haven:

384

379

Farmingdale:

123

123

Freehold Borough:

1371

1367

Freehold Township:

2960

2944

Hazlet:

1690

1683

Highlands:

317

316

Holmdel:

1320

1313

Howell:

4411

4387

Interlaken:

71

70

Keansburg:

973

968

Keyport:

586

586

Lake Como:

136

133

Little Silver:

515

511

Loch Arbour:

23

23

Long Branch:

3726

3703

Manalapan:

3370

3349

Manasquan:

464

462

Marlboro:

2896

2888

Matawan:

924

920

Middletown:

5121

5090

Millstone Township:

745

741

Monmouth Beach:

280

279

Neptune City:

432

428

Neptune Township:

2872

2859

Ocean:

2601

2588

Oceanport:

543

541

Red Bank:

1521

1510

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

561

558

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

151

151

Shrewsbury Borough:

485

480

Shrewsbury Township:

95

95

Spring Lake:

200

200

Spring Lake Heights:

341

341

Tinton Falls:

1490

1481

Union Beach:

472

470

Upper Freehold:

469

465

Wall:

2193

2178

West Long Branch:

996

992

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

