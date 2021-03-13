AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 13, there are 334 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Mar   

12-Mar

Aberdeen:

1547

1539

Allenhurst:

61

60

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1441

1429

Atlantic Highlands:

268

267

Avon-by-the-Sea:

168

168

Belmar:

453

449

Bradley Beach:

308

306

Brielle:

489

484

Colts Neck:

832

830

Deal:

253

253

Eatontown:

1400

1385

Englishtown:

190

188

Fair Haven:

379

376

Farmingdale:

123

123

Freehold Borough:

1367

1361

Freehold Township:

2944

2929

Hazlet:

1683

1667

Highlands:

316

314

Holmdel:

1313

1306

Howell:

4387

4355

Interlaken:

70

70

Keansburg:

968

961

Keyport:

586

584

Lake Como:

133

132

Little Silver:

511

508

Loch Arbour:

23

23

Long Branch:

3703

3679

Manalapan:

3349

3326

Manasquan:

462

459

Marlboro:

2888

2871

Matawan:

920

913

Middletown:

5090

5069

Millstone Township:

741

740

Monmouth Beach:

279

277

Neptune City:

428

427

Neptune Township:

2859

2843

Ocean:

2588

2568

Oceanport:

541

539

Red Bank:

1510

1503

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

558

552

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

151

150

Shrewsbury Borough:

480

479

Shrewsbury Township:

95

95

Spring Lake:

200

200

Spring Lake Heights:

341

340

Tinton Falls:

1481

1468

Union Beach:

470

467

Upper Freehold:

465

465

Wall:

2178

2162

West Long Branch:

992

986

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

