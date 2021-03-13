Monmouth County has 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 13, there are 334 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Mar 12-Mar Aberdeen: 1547 1539 Allenhurst: 61 60 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1441 1429 Atlantic Highlands: 268 267 Avon-by-the-Sea: 168 168 Belmar: 453 449 Bradley Beach: 308 306 Brielle: 489 484 Colts Neck: 832 830 Deal: 253 253 Eatontown: 1400 1385 Englishtown: 190 188 Fair Haven: 379 376 Farmingdale: 123 123 Freehold Borough: 1367 1361 Freehold Township: 2944 2929 Hazlet: 1683 1667 Highlands: 316 314 Holmdel: 1313 1306 Howell: 4387 4355 Interlaken: 70 70 Keansburg: 968 961 Keyport: 586 584 Lake Como: 133 132 Little Silver: 511 508 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3703 3679 Manalapan: 3349 3326 Manasquan: 462 459 Marlboro: 2888 2871 Matawan: 920 913 Middletown: 5090 5069 Millstone Township: 741 740 Monmouth Beach: 279 277 Neptune City: 428 427 Neptune Township: 2859 2843 Ocean: 2588 2568 Oceanport: 541 539 Red Bank: 1510 1503 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 558 552 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 151 150 Shrewsbury Borough: 480 479 Shrewsbury Township: 95 95 Spring Lake: 200 200 Spring Lake Heights: 341 340 Tinton Falls: 1481 1468 Union Beach: 470 467 Upper Freehold: 465 465 Wall: 2178 2162 West Long Branch: 992 986 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.